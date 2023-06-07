Missing D.C. woman was murdered out of jealousy, prosecutors say

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than a decade after Unique Harris, a 24-year-old mother of three, vanished from her Southeast Washington apartment while her children were asleep, an acquaintance of hers went on trial in D.C. Superior Court, accused of killing the still-missing woman out of jealousy and disposing of her body. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “He stole her from her family and he made sure we’d never find her, and we haven’t,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Vinet Bryant told the jury Tuesday in her opening statement. Gesturing to the defendant, Isaac Moye, now 46, Bryant said, “But we found him.”

A few months after the 10-year anniversary of Harris’s disappearance, Moye, who had been questioned by police repeatedly over the previous decade, was arrested in December 2020 and charged with second-degree murder.

One of his attorneys, Candace Mitchell, scoffed at the prosecution’s mostly circumstantial case against her client and criticized D.C. police in her opening statement, saying they prematurely eliminated other possible suspects in an “incompetent and irresponsible investigation.” Arresting Moye, she said, was “an easy solution to a question that, to this day, they cannot answer: What happened to Unique Harris.”

In October 2010, Moye had just been released from prison after serving five years for assaulting a woman. GPS data from a monitoring device that he was required to wear shows he was at Harris’s apartment building in the Garfield Heights area, from 10:39 p.m. on Oct. 9 until 7:20 a.m. the following day, Bryant said. Later, when Harris’s children, ages 4, 5 and 10, awoke, she was gone.

Her eyeglasses, without which she could barely see, were still in the apartment, according to a police affidavit filed in court. Her purse was there, too, with all its usual contents, but her keys and cellphone were missing. And a section of a sofa cushion, as wide a grapefruit, had been jaggedly cut away, Bryant said. The fabric and the padding that was once beneath it haven’t been found.

In the nearly 13 years since then, Bryant said, investigators have not turned up any physical or digital trace of Harris. “Absolutely no footprints in the world,” she told the jury, adding, “This is not a missing-person case. This is a homicide.”

Moye met Harris shortly after she moved to D.C. in 2010 and became enamored of her, Bryant said. But Harris had a boyfriend in Richmond. Referring to Moye, Bryant said: “He was waiting for her to choose him over her boyfriend — and when she didn’t, it cost her her life.”

On the night of Oct. 9, into Oct. 10, with GPS data showing that Moye was in Harris’s apartment, in the 24oo block of Hartford Street SE, Harris had several phone conversations with her boyfriend, Bryant said.

“All the while, the defendant sat there, feeling ignored, feeling jilted,” she told the jury. Noting that DNA from Moye’s semen was found on parts of the sofa that had not been cut away, she suggested that Moye sexually assaulted Harris, then killed her and hid her body. When the children woke up, the police affidavit says, the apartment was in disarray, indicating there had been a struggle.

Mitchell, the defense lawyer, derided the prosecution’s theory of the case. “You’re not going to hear any evidence of a murder,” she said in her opening statement.

According to Mitchell and the police affidavit, investigators ruled out several people as suspects, including a maintenance worker with a murder conviction who was fired for improperly entering apartments in Harris’s building; an ice cream truck driver with whom Harris had argued; her boyfriend in Richmond; and another man, with whom she was involved in a bitter legal fight.

Police were slow to begin investigating Harris’s disappearance and did not give due consideration to the other possible suspects, Mitchell told the jury. “The police did not do any serious work until they were a critical 96 hours behind,” she said, and even after that, the detective in charge of the case approached it with indifference.

As for her client’s semen on the sofa, she told the jury: “So was the semen of at least two other men. … The couch just shows that Monique Harris had consensual sex.”

The trial, before Judge Anthony C. Epstein, is expected to last a month.

“Isaac Moye is innocent,” Mitchell said. “He doesn’t know where Unique Harris went. He doesn’t know what happened to her.”

