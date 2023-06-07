Montgomery County deputy won’t face Maryland charges in fatal shooting

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy will not be charged by Maryland prosecutors in the fatal shooting last year of a man who witnesses said came at the deputy while holding up a large kitchen knife, according to an interim report released Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The probe centered on a confrontation between Deputy Domenic Mash and Hamed Ghorouni Delcheh on July 20, 2022, outside a townhouse in Gaithersburg. At the time, Mash was acting in his capacity as a member of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. The ten officers were trying apprehend Delcheh after authorities alleged he failed to appear in court and tampered with a GPS ankle monitor.

“The available evidence, therefore, supports Deputy Mash’s account that Mr. Delcheh came towards Deputy Mash with the knife raised threateningly,” the report concluded. “In these circumstances, it is unlikely the state could prove that deadly force was not necessary or disproportionate to the threat posed by Mr. Delcheh.”

The task force members weren’t wearing body cameras, according to the report. But investigators reviewed part of the encounter captured on surveillance video, and spoke with Mash, five other officers who saw the incident, and two civilian witnesses. Investigators determined the two men were within several feet of each other when Mash fired his weapon eight times, striking Delcheh four times, according to their findings.

Advertisement

An attorney who represented Delcheh at the time of the shooting couldn’t immediately be reached Wednesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also examined the shooting because Mash was part of the federal task force, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office said it continues to wait for ballistics analysis from the FBI, and will supplement its interim report when it receives the analysis.

The FBI office in Baltimore declined to comment.

GiftOutline Gift Article