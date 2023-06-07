The best Pride events in the D.C. area this month

Pride weekend parties

Capital Pride’s parade, festival and concert draw hundreds of thousands of visitors throughout the weekend, but some of the most fun you can have is at smaller events, whether it is dancing until the sun comes up, whooping it up for drag kings or sipping cocktails at an afternoon tea dance.

Riot! at Echostage

Given the number of states attempting to ban drag performances and story times, it feels natural that the first big party of Pride is a celebration of “drag in all its forms.” Headlined by former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants Alaska and Tatianna, with an all-star lineup of local performers, including Evry Pleasure, KC B.Yoncé, Jane Saw and Jaxknife Complex, with music from DJs Ed Bailey, Lemz and Honey, this 18-and-over party should easily fill the city’s best dance club. (The cheapest tickets sold out more than a week ago.) Friday from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. echostage.com. $45-$80.

Booty Rex at the Black Cat

Another proud Pride tradition is the return of Booty Rex, from the DJs behind the Anthology of Booty and She Rex parties, including Kristy La Rat, Junebullet, Natty Boom and Wannabe. Beyond dance tunes, this annual event includes dancers and live drumming. Friday at 8 p.m. blackcatdc.com. $20-$25.

Mixtape at 9:30 Club

Since 2008, Mixtape has offered an alternative to the usual LGBTQ dance parties with a night where pop music meets electro, alternative rock, house, ’80s hits and ’90s remixes. While Mixtape officially went on hiatus in 2018, it still returns to 9:30 Club each year for a raging Pride party. Co-founder Matt Bailer is joined by locals Khelan Bhatia, Diyanna Monet and Pwrpuff. Friday at 10 p.m. 930.com. $25.

Hot Summer Pride at DC9

Flares, platform shoes and polyester shirts are ideal for this retro party, which finds DJ Phoenix dropping disco, remixes and tracks inspired by the legendary Donna Summer. Bring your own fan, and be ready for “Soul Train” lines to break out. Friday from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. dc9.club. Free to $5 in advance. $10 at the door.

Parade Party at Trade

The Capital Pride Parade goes right past Trade’s front door, and the divey bar is ready with a lineup of DJs spinning during the parade, and even more entertainment lasting long after the last float has passed by. The fun starts with Khelan Bhatia at 4 p.m., and then new DJs switching off every two hours. Stick around for the midnight show with Samson, Elecktra G, Chata and Jane Saw. Saturday at 4 p.m. tradebardc.com. Free.

Pride at Bunker

Bunker, an underground dance club with a stripped-down bomb shelter theme, opened in February at the corner of 14th and U streets, replacing Tropicalia. Its extended lineup includes a Pride Tea Dance from 4 to 10 p.m., with drag performances and DJ Steve Sidewalk spinning pop songs. At 10, the focus shifts to Dirty Pop Pride, thanks to DJ Drew G’s mix of mash-ups and pop remixes, and a performance by Naomi Smalls of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” That runs until 3 a.m., before Unhinged Pride, with DJs Paulo Fragoso and Jerac spinning dance tunes until 9 a.m. Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. bunkerdc.com. Free before 10 p.m. then $20-$25. $30 after midnight. $50 for Unhinged.

Pride Anthems at the Kennedy Center

This Pride concert, held on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, features Broadway and cabaret singers performing pop songs — think Donna Summer, George Michael, Madonna and Lady Gaga — to evoke and reflect on the journey the LGBTQ community has traveled since the Stonewall uprising. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Saturday at 6 p.m. kennedy-center.org. Free.

Cafecito presents: ‘Munecos’ at As You Are

A special edition of the Cafecito drag king show celebrates Pride at As You Are, with performers including Rico Pico and Ricky Rose, with music from DJ Kristy La Rat. Before the show, an optional Power Hour includes unlimited beers and mixed drinks from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. for $20. After the show, dancing continues until 2 a.m. Saturday at 9 p.m. asyouaredc.com. Free to $20.

Revolution at WEG Studios

Thunderpuss, the duo renowned for remixing Whitney Houston, Madonna and Britney Spears among a litany of pop artists, headlines Capital Pride’s official Saturday night dance party, held at the WEG Studios, a warehouse-style production stage in Brentwood. The 18-and-over event is hosted in conjunction with Florida Avenue dance club Flash. Saturday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. flashdc.com. $35-$55.

Capital Pride Official After Hours at Flash

After the official party wraps up, make your way to Flash for the After Hours party, featuring Brazilian house DJ Ana Paula and Mexican DJ and producer Jesus Montañez going until 9 a.m. Buy tickets in advance to save $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Cherry Fund, which provides financial support to LGBTQ nonprofit organizations. 3:45 to 9 a.m. Sunday. cherrydc.com. $50-$70.

Brewed Up Pride Brunch at Red Bear Brewing

The first LGBTQ-owned brewery in the city gives its brunch a Pride makeover with Desiree Dike, the host of Red Bear’s drag bingo and “Drag Race” viewing parties, joined by a cast of guest performers, including Sweet Pickles and Thea Trickality. Tickets include two bloody marys, vodka greyhounds or mimosas. Sunday. Doors at 11 a.m. Show at noon. redbear.beer. $25.

Republic Restoratives Tea Dance