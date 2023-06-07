Graduate and stepfather killed in shooting outside Richmond graduation

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Police on Wednesday identified a graduating student and his stepfather as the two people killed in a shooting that followed a high school graduation in Richmond a day earlier. At a news conference, Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards identified those slain as 18-year-old Shawn Jackson, and his stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith. Jackson had just participated in Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater, which concluded just after 5 p.m., Edwards said.

Five others were shot and wounded in the incident, which occurred in a park filled with hundreds of people and sent women in dresses and high heels and graduates still wearing their robes rushing to safety.

“I didn’t know Shawn, but I shook his hand and wished him congratulations about 20 minutes before he died,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said at the news conference. “Those who did know Sean described him as bubbly and the life of the party.”

Edwards said Wednesday morning that Amari Ty-Jon Pollard, 19, had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He said Pollard and Jackson knew each other, and “words were exchanged.” Pollard, he said, then went to his car to retrieve the gun.

“He was not a convicted felon, he was not on our radar,” Edwards said of Pollard. “So that’s one of the reasons it’s very surprising this escalated the way it did.”

Getting to the graduation stage was not easy for Jackson, Kamras said. But he said the teen still crossed the stage smiling, proud and celebrating like all of his peers.

“I can’t shake the image of him receiving CPR on the ground still in his graduation gown,” he said.

Kamras said all of the remaining Richmond high school graduations are being rescheduled to next week, and they will take place at the schools, not the theater, with enhanced security and more limited seating. More details will be distributed to graduating seniors and their families this afternoon.

Police said a 31-year-old who was shot in the incident and sustained life-threatening injuries was now expected to survive. The others struck by gunfire — a 14-year-old male, a 32-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 58-year-old man — all had non-life-threatening injuries, Edwards said. He said a 9-year-old girl was hit by a car, treated at the scene and released, then went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The graduation ceremony was supposed to be a culminating moment of triumph after a tough year for students and staff at Huguenot High School, which saw several incidents of gun violence in the past 10 months. A student, Jaden Carter, was shot and died near the high school campus in January. Another student was shot in September while walking to a bus stop.

In her remarks not long afterward, Class of 2023 salutatorian Emily Espina-Palma spoke of her classmates who died.

“This chapter has been filled with many challenges, emotions and so many amazing people, people who aren’t in the room with us today,” she said. “But we still remember them.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

