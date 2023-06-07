Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Disabled parents. Out-of-work parents. Homeless parents. The requests for help received by a Northern Virginia nonprofit organization in recent weeks describe different family situations. But they all share this: They were written on behalf of students who live in a wealthy D.C. suburb and worry they won’t get to walk across the stage because they can’t afford to pay their graduation fees.

“The family has fallen on hard times economically and is currently homeless, sleeping at various family members’ and friends’ houses while they rebound,” one request reads. “This student … is compassionate and honest and has a bright future ahead of her. The student is unable to pay her senior dues (which have been reduced in cost). The fees would cover the cost of her cap and gown which are needed so she can participate in the graduation ceremony.”

Another request: “The student is on free and reduced lunch and a special education student. His mother recently was hospitalized … and his aunts are trying to get the family support and get student to graduation. His senior fees are unpaid and he cannot graduate without the senior fees being paid.”

And another: “Student has Autism and has been receiving significant support and services at school over the years … The student has worked hard to get to the point of graduation, as he has struggled with managing his emotions related to stress at home and academic challenges for the past several years. The family is very proud of his accomplishment and want to see him walk across the stage at graduation.”

Ron Fitzsimmons, the executive director of Alice’s Kids, an Alexandria-based organization that covers the cost of small but important needs for children from low-income families across the country, said requests for help paying senior dues come in every year around this time. That is not new.

But this year, after receiving the above requests and a few hundred others on behalf of students in Fairfax County who couldn’t afford their senior dues, Fitzsimmons felt compelled to do more than just approve funding for those seniors. He contacted Fairfax School officials to discuss the issue. Fitzsimmons said a larger conversation about those fees is needed locally and nationally to prevent students from carrying that stress and to reach students the organization doesn’t hear about.

“My concern is not everyone knows about us, so we’re missing some kids,” Fitzsimmons said. He said he also wonders how many students know help exists but choose not to ask for it. “I just keep thinking of the undocumented kid and family who is trying to stay under the radar as much as possible.”

I have told you about Alice’s Kids in previous columns. The requests the organization receives come from teachers, social workers and counselors who see up close what students need and hope to get funding for those items. The organization usually provides gift cards to prevent those students from ever knowing they received charity and to allow the adults in their lives to be the heroes.

Fitzsimmons said the requests for senior dues hit on a complicated issue because many people don’t know that high school seniors are required to pay fees to participate in their graduation, students and staff members don’t always know if funding is available within their schools to cover the cost, and there’s no telling how many students, if any, choose not to participate in their graduation because they can’t afford those dues.

Fitzsimmons said he was told in conversations with Fairfax schools officials that no students would be prevented from participating in their graduation if those fees aren’t paid. He was also shown an email that was sent to principals after he raised the issue, telling them that if a school couldn’t cover the cost, district officials would.

I sent a request for comment to the school system but at the time of publication had not received one. The reality, though, is that this issue goes beyond one place. While the conversation has involved Fairfax in recent weeks, the concerns that have been raised should cause us to question and rethink how graduation fees are handled by school systems across the country. Students whose families can’t afford $75 or $100 to rent a cap and gown exist in every community, and they shouldn’t have to worry about tripping over hurdles at a time when we should be cheering them on toward the finish line. Financial assistance for them should be built into the system.

It’s easy to see why students in Fairfax would fear they wouldn’t be allowed to walk across the stage. On the website for one of the county’s high schools appears this line: “All financial obligations, including Senior Dues, must be paid or you will not be allowed to participate in graduation.”

A counselor who works for the school system and has sent requests to Alice’s Kids told me that she and other educators have paid those senior fees out of their own pockets for some students.

“I have kids that come to me in a panic,” she said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because she did not get permission from school officials to talk publicly about the issue. “This is supposed to be a really exciting time for them, but in the back of their minds, they’re wondering: ‘Can I not walk across the stage because I can’t pay my dues?’”

She said she has seen students choose between buying a yearbook, going to prom or paying their senior dues. Most choose the latter because it’s mandatory, she said, which means they “miss out on some of the things that really make the high school experience memorable.”

She said she would like to see the school system come up with a way to cover the costs for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, so they won’t have that burden hanging over them.

Fitzsimmons expressed a similar hope. He said the system is set up in a way that creates a “kind of quiet, subtle pressure that is put on kids” and “shames” those who can’t pay. He said he hopes to continue discussions with officials locally and nationally to change that, whether that means finding a benefactor to cover those costs or encouraging school systems to build the funding into their budgets.

He knows the need is there. A few days ago, after that letter was sent to principals, Alice’s Kids received another request on behalf of a Fairfax County student.

The request describes the teenager as “extremely ambitious” and “a natural leader.” It also describes him as needing help with his senior dues because his parents are struggling financially and he doesn’t want to ask them for money.

“I know his mother would be devastated if he did not walk the stage,” the request reads, “and even more devastated that he couldn’t bring himself to ask for their help.”

