Va. panel votes to exit carbon trading market in move Dems call unlawful

RICHMOND — A Virginia regulatory board voted Wednesday to withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, fulfilling a directive from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) but triggering the threat of legal action from environmental groups who say the board overstepped its authority. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The state joined RGGI — a regional compact among 11 northeastern states for trading carbon credits, aimed at reducing emissions — in 2020 under a law passed when Democrats controlled the General Assembly and signed by a Democratic governor.

Youngkin took office in 2022 with a vow to exit RGGI (pronounced “reggie”), saying it leads to increased costs for consumers without providing benefits.

“Let me clear: [RGGI] is a bad deal for Virginia,” Travis Voyles, the Youngkin administration’s secretary of natural and historic resources, told members of the State Air Pollution Control Board during a hearing Wednesday. “It directly placed a burden on everyday Virginians as a direct energy tax without incentivizing any change to public utilities.”

The state’s largest utility, Dominion Energy, has said that participating in RGGI adds about $2.39 to the average monthly residential electricity bill.

Youngkin released a statement immediately after the vote, praising the board for its action and saying that the office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) has “confirmed” that the panel has the proper legal authority.

Youngkin first tried to exit RGGI by executive action, but state legislators objected that he could not simply cast aside a law passed by the General Assembly. Youngkin then tried a lengthier regulatory route, using an executive order to instruct the air board to act.

Lawmakers continue to object that the governor and the board have no authority to undo the law that initiated Virginia’s membership in RGGI.

“Frankly I’m really baffled that we are actually here today,” state Sen. Ghazala F. Hashmi (D-Richmond) told the board. “So the governor knows, his administration knows, that Virginia’s enrollment in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is law … If the governor wants to make his case I ask that he do so through legislation.”

Del. Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan (D-Fairfax), who said he was appearing on behalf of the House Democratic Caucus, added that “from our perspective … Virginia’s participation in [RGGI] was not a mere suggestion. It is mandated by law. Thus only a new law can remove Virginia from [RGGI].”

The seven board members, four of whom were appointed by Youngkin, went into executive session to consult with lawyers before voting 4-3 to exit RGGI. The action kicks off a process in which the governor’s office reviews the repeal and then publishes it for 30 days of public comment. It would go into effect by the end of this year.

RGGI creates a marketplace where electricity generators throughout the member states can trade allowances for carbon emissions. Under the act passed by the General Assembly, proceeds generated by the auctions are returned to the state for use in mitigating the effects of rising sea levels caused by climate change and to increase the energy efficiency of low-income homes.

Virginia has participated in nine auctions since 2021 and generated $589 million for those causes.

During a recent comment period, the state Department of Environmental Quality received 1,853 comments against withdrawing from RGGI versus 599 in favor, according to state officials.

Representatives of the state Chamber of Commerce and several industrial groups spoke in favor of withdrawal during Wednesday’s air board meeting, saying the surcharges increase costs for small businesses and make the state less competitive with its neighbors.

RGGI “is economically harmful,” said Brett Vassey, chief executive of the Virginia Manufacturers Association.

Environmental and social justice advocates countered that since Virginia began participating, carbon dioxide emissions in the state have decreased nearly 17 percent and some 130,000 homes of low-income residents stand to see reductions in electricity costs.

“The stark reality is that communities need the financial assistance [RGGI] generates,” said Tyee Mallory of the Virginia NAACP.

The administration argues that while Virginia’s emissions have gone down, the state has imported more electrical power from other states where emissions remain high. Under questioning from board members, Voyles acknowledged that data on the direct environmental impact of RGGI in Virginia was incomplete.

Walton Shepherd, Virginia policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, predicted that Wednesday’s action would not withstand legal scrutiny.

“It is perversely fitting that this vote today is occurring both at the start of hurricane season and with a smoke filled-sky outside,” Shepherd said, referring to the poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires. “Once this sees the light of day in court before an actual judge, this will all get tossed. Which means this is just a waste of everyone’s time, when the sky outside tells us we’ve got some work to do.”

