The 33 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Editor’s note: Be aware that unhealthy air quality means some outdoor events may be postponed or canceled, especially on Thursday and Friday. Check social media before heading out.
Thursday, June 8
‘Three Nights a Week’ at the Washington Monument
The Francophile Films on the Green outdoor movie series, which hops between sites in D.C., heads to the Washington Monument grounds this week for “Three Nights a Week,” a 2022 film about a Parisian artist who becomes immersed in the world of drag queens. (As with all movies in this series, it’s shown in French with English subtitles.) Lawn chairs, blankets and picnics are welcome, and there’s no need to RSVP. 9 p.m. Free.
Handi-Hour at the Renwick Gallery
The Renwick’s crafty after-hours gathering returns with an appropriate summer DIY theme: Participants receive materials and instructions for making lanyards, embroidery thread bracelets and popsicle-stick bowls. It’s just like going to camp, though this time, you’re old enough to drink hard cider from Anxo while enjoying your snacks. 5:30 to 8 p.m. $25.
Cockfight: Pride Edition at Fight Club
Capitol Hill sandwich bar Fight Club launched a cocktail competition earlier this year, and now it’s kicking off Pride with a twist. Bartenders receive a box of mystery ingredients and are required to make “the most complicated, over-the-top” yet delicious vodka soda possible. Entry is free, with drink tickets sold individually. All tips go to SMYAL, an organization working with queer and trans youth. 8 p.m. Free.
Lavender Evolutions at Trade
Trade’s Pride celebrations are underway, and Thursday brings Lavender Evolutions, a “BIPOC happy hour and show.” Meet at the bar for drink specials from 5 to 8 p.m., before the Femz & Themz drag show, featuring Molasses, Flirty Rico and Hennessey, hosted by Rico Pico. 5 p.m. Free.
Friday, June 9
Wheatland Spring Land Beer Fest
In 2019, Wheatland Spring Farm and Brewery began harvesting heritage grains from the fields surrounding its Loudoun County craft brewery, a farm-to-glass approach that is very different from most other brewing operations in the region. To celebrate five years of this hyperlocal agriculture, the owners are hosting a two-day version of their Land Beer Fest. Friday night features a roundtable discussion about the importance of “local,” including beer writer Stan Hieronymus, chef Rob Rubba of Oyster Oyster and Will Hodges of natural cider producer Troddenvale. Saturday brings a day at the brewery with tastings of estate beer, cider and wine, as well as food vendors, pop-up talks about local malts and grains, and discussions with the guests from the Friday night dinner. Tickets include eight beer, cider and wine samples as well as a souvenir glass. Dinner: Friday at 5 p.m. $84. Festival: Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. or 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. $38. $5 for designated drivers.
Lubber Run Concert Series at Lubber Run Park
Lubber Run has hosted live music since 1969, when the first stage was erected in a shady glen of this Arlington park. Each weekend finds two shows geared toward adults, with a wide range of jazz, soul, Latin and classical music on Friday and Saturday night, then a family show Sunday morning. The beginning of the 2023 season brings the Afro-Mexican sound of Los Angeles’ Las Cafeteras on Friday, and the Irish roots rock of the 19th Street Band on Saturday. The Arlington Children’s Chorus performs Sunday. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 11 a.m. Free.
Sonic Trip Masters at Westminster Jazz Night
What’s new with Lafayette Gilchrist? Go ahead and ask the intrepid jazz pianist about his exciting new quintet, the Sonic Trip Masters, in the broadest terms: What are they up to? “It’s another churn, another direction,” Gilchrist says. “It’s just a growing thing, and it’s hard to really describe it because it’s still growing.” Gilchrist’s foundational ideas about swing came from the communal push and pull of go-go music, and he’s been bonding over those formative go-go rhythms in the Sonic Trip Masters with saxophonist Brian Settles, who, like Gilchrist, remembers initially encountering “Harlem Nocturne” and other jazz standards through the music of the late Chuck Brown. The quintet performs at the long-running Friday Jazz Night at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Southwest. 6 to 9 p.m. $10.
Mixtape at 9:30 Club
Since 2008, Mixtape has offered an alternative to the usual LGBTQ dance parties with a night where pop music meets electro, alternative rock, house, ’80s hits and ’90s remixes. While Mixtape officially went on hiatus in 2018, it still returns to 9:30 Club each year for a raging Pride party. Co-founder Matt Bailer is joined by locals Khelan Bhatia, Diyanna Monet and Pwrpuff. 10 p.m. $25.
Booty Rex Queer Pride Party at the Black Cat
For years, the Anthology of Booty and She Rex DJ collectives were staples of D.C.’s nightlife, regularly hosting parties at gone-but-not-forgotten clubs including Chief Ike’s Mambo Room and Tropicalia. These days, the crews come together as the Voltron-like Booty Rex — but only once a year, as part of D.C.’s Pride celebration. At their self-described “quintessentially queer” party, expect DJs Kristy La Rat, Natty Boom, Junebullet, Wannabe, Bent, Mothershiester and C. Rush to dig deep for an eclectic mix that spans genres and continents, as MC Zombie, dancers Molasses and Ricky Rosé, and live drummer Asha “Boomclack” Santee help keep the floor rocking. 8 p.m. $20-$25.
Saturday, June 10
Capital Pride Parade
The most prominent show of Pride is Saturday’s parade, which is keeping a similar route to 2022. Marching groups, floats, dancers and drummers set off from 14th and T streets NW at 3 p.m., passing through Shaw and Scott Circle and around Dupont Circle on their way to the finish line at 21st and P streets NW. Warning to those who want to watch the whole thing: It traditionally takes about four hours for all groups — there were more than 200 last year — to finish the 1½-mile route. The smart move is to find a restaurant or bar along the way, such as 14th Street’s Trade or Jane Jane, and arrive early to stake out a table on the patio, where you’ll have access to refreshments and, more importantly, bathrooms. There’s a dedicated family viewing zone at 17th and P streets NW, next to Stead Park, where the Playtime Project is sponsoring the Family Zone with games, crafts and drag story hour from noon to 5 p.m. 3 to 7 p.m. Free.
17th Street NW Block Party
The stretch of 17th Street NW near Dupont Circle has long been home to LGBTQ businesses and nightlife, including Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, honored with a James Beard American Classics award for its 75 years of service, and the decades-old JR’s, which organized the first High Heel Races. On parade day, the stretch between P and Q streets is closed to cars and transformed into an outdoor party with multiple beer gardens, food trucks, games and patio seating, especially along Church Street near JR’s. DJs provide the vibes, while host Citrine and 16 drag kings and queens take the stage throughout the day. Pro tip: The parade comes right up to the corner of 17th and P, so try to find a space at that end of the block if you want to watch the world go by. Noon to 10 p.m. Free.
Pride on the Pier at the Wharf
Consider Pride on the Pier at the Wharf to be the alternative to the Capital Pride Parade. They take place almost simultaneously, and you can even watch the parade on a jumbo screen, with the Washington Channel as a backdrop. Pride on the Pier’s entertainment includes a drag show with Cake Pop, King Flirty Rico and Brooke N Hymen at 3 p.m. and DJs Juba and Honey turning the long District Pier into a dance party from 2 p.m. on. Entertainment spreads out along the Wharf, including a family zone and beer gardens, and restaurants and bars are open for food, drinks and a party vibe. The event is capped with a fireworks show, with lights shooting from a barge in the channel. Admission is free, and children and pets are welcome, though a paid “VIP experience” includes access to air-conditioned lounges, private bathrooms and front-row seats for the fireworks. 2 to 9 p.m. Free.
Pride Anthems at the Kennedy Center
This Pride concert, held on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, features Broadway and cabaret singers performing pop songs — think Donna Summer, George Michael, Madonna and Lady Gaga — to evoke and reflect on the journey the LGBTQ community has traveled since the Stonewall uprising. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. 6 p.m. Free.
Cafecito presents: ‘Munecos’ at As You Are
A special edition of the Cafecito drag king show celebrates Pride at As You Are, with performers including Rico Pico and Ricky Rosé, with music from DJ Kristy La Rat. Before the show, an optional Power Hour includes unlimited beers and mixed drinks from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. for $20. After the show, dancing continues until 2 a.m. Saturday at 9 p.m. asyouaredc.com. Free to $20.
False Witness at 618 Cocktail and Whiskey Lounge
As False Witness, Marco Gomez makes techno music that is punishing and pneumatic, full of relentless percussion, cavern-deep bass and sonic elements that could be screams or sirens, depending on what the moment calls for. While many DJ-producers see dance music as a form of escapism, False Witness keeps his tracks and sets rooted in the political reality of the moment. That approach makes him the perfect headliner for D.C. collective Noxeema Jackson’s Rage, a night that celebrates the riotous origins of Pride at a moment when, the collective says, “Black, brown and queer liberation” is under attack. 10 p.m. $40.
Bugapalooza at National Museum of Health and Medicine
Bring a budding entomologist, or an adult curious about bug-borne illnesses, to the National Museum of Health and Medicine’s all-ages Bugapalooza. If you are familiar with the Army’s Medical Department Museum, which counts fragments of Abraham Lincoln’s skull and James Garfield’s vertebrae among its collection, you know this will not be the usual boring science lecture, as educators from the museum and the Pentagon discuss “bizarre, beneficial or downright deadly” insects. Check out a live colony of bedbugs or Madagascar hissing cockroaches, learn how bugs spread Zika or dengue, and learn about the bugs that have a positive effect on human society. Even more enticing: “Bug costumes are encouraged.” 10 a.m. to noon. Free.
‘The Duke Ellington Orchestra: A Centennial Celebration’ at the National Museum of Natural History
Duke Ellington was born and raised in D.C. and got his start playing in clubs around U Street, but it wasn’t until he moved to New York City in 1923 that he began leading orchestras of his own. The Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra honors the centennial of the Duke Ellington Orchestra with an all-Ellington program featuring works from across the broad spectrum of his output, from the early days in Harlem to his later “Sacred Concerts.” 7 p.m. $25.
Tinner Hill Heritage Music Festival at Cherry Hill Park
New Orleans funk band Dumpstaphunk headlines this 29th annual festival dedicated to celebrating Black history in the Falls Church neighborhood of Tinner Hill. In addition to a full day of music, there’s a “relaxation village” with yoga and hammocks, a beer garden, and works by local artists. Families shouldn’t miss entertainment like a set from kids’ band Rocknoceros and a “puppy petting party” by Lost Dog and Cat Rescue. Snacks are available from local restaurants, including Northside Social and Clare & Don’s Beach Shack. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Adults $30, students age 12-22 $10, children 11 and younger free; VIP $55.
Woodmoorstock
Silver Spring’s Woodmoor neighborhood is bringing back Woodmoorstock, a free music festival that turns driveways and porches into stages for 55 bands playing throughout the afternoon. An open-to-all drum circle kicks off the party at Woodmoor Circle at noon, before crowds traverse the neighborhood to visit 11 stages, hearing a wide range of musical stylings and hitting up food trucks along the way. Organizers report more than 2,000 music lovers attended the first festival in 2022. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.
‘Frank Stewart’s Nexus’ at the Phillips Collection
The Phillips Collection’s “Frank Stewart’s Nexus: An American Photographer’s Journey, 1960s to the Present” is an exhibit divided into thematic groupings of the photographer’s varied subjects, like images of jazz legends Miles Davis and Wynton Marsalis or travels through Cuba and Africa. More than 100 photographs from Stewart’s six-decade career are on view in a retrospective that reveals his special connection to D.C., the city where he began taking photographs as a teenager at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Through Sept. 3. $10-$16 for adults and free for those 18 and under or Phillips members; advance reservations recommended.
Jazz in the Parks at Walter Reed
The monthly outdoor concert series returns with a performance by D.C.-based bassist Corcoran Holt and West African percussion orchestra Farafina Kan. Bring your own picnic and blanket, and expect local food vendors and giveaways. The evening begins with a children’s performer followed by the headliners at 6 p.m. 5 to 8 p.m. Free.
Jump Up Records 30th anniversary party at Songbyrd
The Chicago-based record label celebrates three decades of repping ska-tinged Jamaican music with a record release from Eastern Standard Time, the local jazz and Caribbean-laced outfit that’s been in business since the late ’90s. The openers include 1960s-inspired ska group the Fuss and punk/reggae rockers the Scotch Bonnets. After the birthday party, Songbyrd hosts a $7 dance night with R&B throwbacks and live DJs until 3 a.m. 6 to 11 p.m. $20-$25.
Champions League Final viewing parties
Manchester City and Internazionale Milano face off for the bigger trophy in European soccer. The Capital City Blues supporters group will be watching at the Ugly Mug on Barracks Row, while the Inter Club DC hosts a viewing party at Bar Bao in Clarendon. Neither charges a cover, so you’ll want to arrive early to avoid lines: The Ugly Mug opens at 11 a.m., and Bar Bao at 2:30 p.m. Kickoff at 3 p.m. Free.
‘Tomorrow Isn’t Promised’ art show opening at DC Brau
The Northeast brewery debuts a show with works from seven local artists, curated under the theme “tomorrow isn’t promised,” as DJ Vico Vibez spins an all-vinyl set. 7 p.m. Free.
Sunday, June 11
Capital Pride Festival
Hundreds of thousands of people fill Pennsylvania Avenue NW during the Capital Pride Festival, browsing booths sponsored by health groups, intramural sports leagues, churches, businesses and volunteer organizations; eating and drinking in several beer gardens; trying mechanical bull riding and other games; bopping along to DJs on multiple stages; or crafting with kids in the Family Zone. It has the feeling of one big joyful family reunion — that was especially true in 2022, after two years of pandemic postponements. The festival stretches along Third to Seventh streets, with stages and beer gardens strategically placed off the main strip in case you need to take a breather, because this is an incredibly popular block party. Noon to 10 p.m. Free.
Capital Pride Concert
Idina Menzel is gifted with one of the most virtuosic voices in the world, made famous by her star turn as Elsa in “Frozen” and her performances in “Wicked” and “Rent,” among other theatrical appearances. Menzel headlines the concert portion of the Capital Pride Festival, where the lineup also includes revered singer Hayley Kiyoko, who’s also a headliner at San Francisco’s Pride, and ’80s pop princess Debbie Gibson. The concert includes three stages with local DJs and performers, but the main Capitol Stage, with the Capitol building serving as a dramatic backdrop, is where you’ll find the big names. After the performances have finished, the stage hosts DJs to keep the crowd moving. While the concert is free, fans can purchase tickets for the “concert pit” or VIP passes that allow them to get closer to the stage. Concert 1 to 8 p.m., dance party 8 to 10 p.m. Free. Concert pit $55; VIP $255.
Takoma Pride Day
Consider bringing the little ones to the Loft Collective’s studio for a free sign-making class on Friday (5 to 7 p.m.) because Takoma’s Pride celebration, which takes place at the Streetery on Laurel Avenue on Sunday, kicks off with a kids’ parade. Then the street fair begins, featuring face painting, community group tables and a Pride photo board. Visitors are encouraged to decorate the sidewalk with artwork (plenty of rainbow chalk will be provided), and drag queen Ms. Hazel will lead a story time at 11 a.m. It’s a good opportunity to teach your kids about the queer community, too — there’s a Trans Fact Check booth, and Busboys and Poets will share information about its new queer and young adult book clubs. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.
Prince birthday tributes
Prince’s birthday is June 7, and His Royal Badness has been the subject of tributes this week. There are two more on Sunday: one more cerebral, and one more visceral. The R&B Club — a discussion group covering classic soul, funk and R&B at Songbyrd — tackles Prince’s stylistic evolution, his guitar pyrotechnics, his songwriting (including the songs he gave to other artists) and much more besides. (Noon to 2 p.m., $15-$20.) Later in the afternoon, it’s the annual Prince celebration at the Funset, the indoor/outdoor party at Dew Drop Inn, with DJs D.Painter and Smudge spinning only Prince and related artists, and projections of videos and movies (last year was “Purple Rain”) onto the building’s walls. (5 p.m. Free.)
U.S. Navy Band concert at National Arboretum
The U.S. Navy Concert Band returns to the grassy setting of the National Arboretum for its Music in the Meadow concert series, hosted by Friends of the National Arboretum, with a family-friendly show. It features hits from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and John Williams’s “Midway March.” Picnics and (leashed) dogs are welcome. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free.
Second Sunday Soul at All Souls
Back before the pandemic began, All Souls used to host a monthly soul night with DJ LunchMoney. It was a low-key party: listening to straight-up vintage soul, funk and reggae while sipping well-made cocktails at one of D.C.’s best neighborhood bars. After three years away, LunchMoney is back, spinning records at the Shaw corner bar while you sip $12 drinks like the Paper Plane, Martinez or French 75. 8 p.m. to midnight. Free.
Monday, June 12
Phony Ppl at Union Stage
For their latest album, Brooklyn-based five-piece Phony Ppl punned on the word “euphonious” — pleasing to the ear — and ended up naming an imagined Greek god “Euphonyus.” Fittingly, the album is a tribute to a soul-funk pantheon that includes the likes of Stevie Wonder and Parliament-Funkadelic, with the neo-neo-soul act offering the warmth and fullness that only a live band can provide. The collab-heavy effort reveals disco-funk elasticity with Megan Thee Stallion and JoJo, off-kilter rhythms with producer Kaytranada, and like-minded vibes with the Soul Rebels — partners who will be onstage in spirit only. 8 p.m. $30.
Wednesday, June 14
Eat. Drink. Shaw. at the Howard Theatre
More than 20 Shaw restaurants and bars join forces at the Howard Theatre to mark the 20th anniversary of Shaw Main Streets, the nonprofit charged with revitalizing the neighborhood’s business district. The all-you-can-eat-and-drink culinary tour includes Unconventional Diner, Tiger Fork, Ghostburger, Motown Square Pizza and Right Proper Brewpub. 7 to 10 p.m. $100.
Pride Paddle on the Potomac
The Potomac Riverkeeper Network is celebrating Pride on the water, and older kids are welcome. This guided kayak trip, co-hosted by Rainbow History Project and Women’s Aquatic Network, includes a tour about the river’s history and ecology. All necessary equipment is provided. Though the tour is suited for beginners, children must be at least 12 and must be accompanied by an adult. 10 a.m. to noon. $35.