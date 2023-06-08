The 12 best parties of Pride weekend in D.C.

Given the number of states attempting to ban drag performances and story times, it feels natural that the first big party of Pride is a celebration of “drag in all its forms.” Headlined by former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants Alaska and Tatianna, with an all-star lineup of local performers, including Evry Pleasure, KC B.Yoncé, Jane Saw and Jaxknife Complex, with music from DJs Ed Bailey, Lemz and Honey, this 18-and-over party should easily fill the city’s best dance club. (The cheapest tickets sold out more than a week ago.) Friday from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. echostage.com. $45 to $80.