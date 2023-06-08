A list of D.C.-area closings, cancellations due to poor air quality

National Zoo is closed.

Washington Nationals v. Arizona Diamondback game has been postponed to June 22.

D.C. is suspending parking enforcement and vehicle inspections.

The Department of Parks and Recreation has closed all DPR fields, playgrounds and athletic courts. All outdoor activities have been canceled, including outdoor permits.

The weekly produce giveaway at Powell Communal Farm (3149 16th St. NW) is canceled.

The Department of Aging and Community Living has canceled all outdoor activities at senior wellness centers and community dining sites across the District. All sites remain open.

The Department of Motor Vehicles closed its inspection station , at 1001 Half St. SW, at 11 a.m. Customers who planned to visit the inspection station today because their inspection stickers are expiring will be given an extension of five calendar days to renew. The DMV’s service centers will remain open during normal business hours.

The District Department of Transportation has suspended paving and road operations for its internal crews. Contractors and utilities working on the field are following their own safety protocols and will suspend work at their own discretion. DDOT has team members on call to respond to any issues in the field that warrant the agency’s attention. Crossing guards will still be supporting schools, but both the guards and traffic-control officers will be working limited hours and will be required to wear masks.

The Department of Public Works has noted that effective 10 a.m. Thursday, household trash and recycling collection will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week through Saturday.

The Department of Energy and Environment may still conduct scheduled outside inspections at the discretion of the inspectors. Additionally, unless considered an emergency, DOEE field activities will be canceled for today.

D.C. Public Schools has canceled outdoor activities. This includes recess, outdoor physical-education classes, athletic practices and competitions, and any school-specific events or field trips intended for the outdoors.