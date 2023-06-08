As D.C. area’s air quality worsens to Code Purple, schools cancel outdoor events

Residents of the Washington D.C. region woke to a sickly amber haze, the National Zoo closed for the day, and local authorities warned people to stay indoors amid ongoing danger from the smoke of Canadian wildfires.
The problem “is likely to continue or worsen through Friday,” according to a statement from the D.C. mayor’s office, which urged all groups to stay indoors as much as possible or wear a N95 or KN95 face mask.
Around the region, residents strapped on masks to walk their dogs, water their gardens, and go to work. Families who typically walk to school quickly arranged for carpools, to minimize outdoor exposure. At the Georgia Avenue Walmart in D.C., shelves displaying air purifiers had almost emptied out by Wednesday night.
Officials at the National Zoo in Washington tweeted that “for the safety of our animals, our staff and our guests” they had decided to close for the day.
School districts across the region canceled outdoor recess, physical education, team sports, and other activities. Fairfax County Public Schools, Virginia’s largest school division, canceled all outdoor school activities but said no outdoor graduations were affected on Thursday. On Wednesday, the school district had sent out an alert notifying families that morning graduations would take place outside as planned, but the school division would continue monitoring air quality.
A spokesman for the Arlington Public Schools graduations, which are scheduled for next week and held indoors, will not be affected. Loudoun County Public Schools canceled all outdoor activities for the last day of school. There were no high school graduations scheduled there for Thursday, and the school district said it would monitor the air quality to make decisions for the five graduations scheduled for Friday.
But some people had to be outdoors.
When Maria Salvador, 56, learned on Despierta America that D.C. was blanketed in smoke and haze, she wanted to stay inside. But she runs a small outdoor pop-up store in Columbia Heights, meaning she’s outside most days from around 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “This is my job and my job needs to get done,” Salvador said. “It is what it is.”
Salvador and the handful of other merchants huddled in their stalls along 14th Street NW, said they were concerned for their health, and she said she would probably close her shop early if the smoke worsens.
For now, she wore a black medical-grade mask clasped onto both ears to protect herself. “It’s really dangerous to be out here,” she said.
Mike Mancini, 59, and his partner Keegan Mosby, 55, were out walking their dog on Capitol Hill. Mancini, a D.C. tour guide, had taken a group of 8th graders from Michigan to Arlington National Cemetery, but the smoke distorted the usual city skyline view from the Tomb of the Unknowns.
“I had to do a double take because it almost looked like the Blue Ridge,” Mancini said. “It was so hazy.”
The two still planned to get lunch and margaritas Thursday outdoors at Lauriol Plaza. But the haze was starting to concern them.
“When we came out today and actually smelled it, I thought maybe we should put masks on,” Mosby said.
