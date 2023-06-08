Drag legend Jason Barnes keeps pushing the craft forward as Pussy Noir

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

According to family legend, Jason Barnes was born a performer — literally. “My dad’s story of my birth always somehow involved jazz hands when he tells it,” Barnes says. “I was always a performer, and I knew it was something I wanted to do as soon as I could make information in my brain.”

That preternatural ability to entertain took Barnes on a path he didn’t first imagine for himself, driving him to become one of D.C.’s most inventive and influential drag queens. It’s driving him now, after decades honing his craft and at a moment when drag is being both vilified and exalted, to push the art into new territory. To use those jazz hands — and every other tool in his wheelhouse — to provoke the same feelings that washed over his father in the delivery room: astonishment, delight, overwhelming love.

Drag, at first, was not for him. Barnes comes from a family of longtime Washingtonians. He grew up acting in local children’s theater productions and, after graduating from Duke Ellington School of the Arts, set his sights on a career in fashion in college — though he intended to use style as a vehicle for drama.

“I started exploring fashion and making that a performance,” he says. Although he wasn’t a design major, learning about fashion history became a formative experience for Barnes. He put on fashion shows during college at Sarah Lawrence, outside New York City. He was familiar with drag, of course, but it seemed at odds with what he was trying to do. Spectacularly excessive makeup and glitzy costumes are hallmarks of drag performances, and Barnes didn’t immediately connect with that aesthetic. “I never thought I would do drag,” he says. “I saw drag as too much about covering up.”

That changed after his first drag performance — which happened, incidentally, in a church.

St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery in Manhattan hosted a “drag mass” during the day of the city’s Pride parade in 2009, and Barnes’s friend asked him to perform. “It wasn’t like in protest; it’s a Mass for the LGBTQIA community that are Catholic or Christian. It’s really cool, and then they march with the Pride parade,” Barnes says. The audience and his friends loved his show, and, more importantly, Barnes loved it, too.

But he still didn’t consider himself a drag queen. The church performance was a one-time thing, until he moved back to his hometown. In 2010, he met a group of friends who were throwing the queer parties of the moment in D.C. They told him about a Black History Month party they were planning, and how they were going to bring down a Baltimore drag queen to perform. Barnes saw his chance and offered them a more local option.

“I was just like, ‘That only works if I’m the one performing,’” Barnes remembers telling them, and from there his drag persona, Pussy Noir, was born. Dressed in a blue beaded mini dress from his college fashion show days and with too much highlighter on his face, he performed “Miss Celie’s Blues” from “The Color Purple” alongside dancers dressed in choir robes. “At one point, everyone takes off their choir robes, and I didn’t have a choir robe to take off,” he says, “so I took off my dress.”

As he revealed his rosy pink American Apparel underwear, madness ensued. “Everybody is saying, ‘Yes!’ and screaming their heads off,” he says. Taking in such an exhilarating audience response was a crystalline moment for Barnes. “All right,” he remembers thinking, “this is a thing now.”

It’s been “a thing” for more than a decade now. The improvisation and experimental nature of his first D.C. performance became a sort of guiding light for him; his only constant is evolution.

Wigs weren’t a big part of Barnes’s costumes — which he creates himself — early on, but that changed over the years. His music choices have adjusted, too, and he has embraced slower music to give his performances a new dimension. Barnes finds inspiration for this never-ending progression in unexpected places, including stand-up comedy shows, and aims to mix different storytelling styles onstage. “When you’re doing a drag performance, you’re taking away the element of you using your voice and have to compensate in other ways,” he says.

The D.C. drag scene has been evolving, too. While drag has come under assault in some parts of the country, it has flourished as an ever-expanding art form in D.C. “I was considered alternative drag when I first started, and there really wasn’t alternative drag. And it also wasn’t on the biggest stages at the time,” he explains. Since then, Barnes has been asked to take the stage at D.C. institutions including the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden and the Kennedy Center — where Pussy Noir was the first drag performer-in-residence.

Barnes credits the adventurousness of D.C.’s drag scene as a catalyst for his continual innovation.

“You don’t get this kind of risk-taking in other cities,” he says. “Here, you really see people take it to another level … creating themselves into a different kind of life form, not necessarily male or female.” Barnes mentions the thriving drag kings and disabled drag performers as shining examples of the city advancing the definition of drag.

For this year’s D.C. Pride weekend celebrations, Pussy Noir is performing during the Riot! opening party on June 9 at Echostage. The lineup includes performers like Alaska, runner-up of Season 5 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the winner of the second all-star season.

Barnes hopes anyone who catches his act takes in what he’s trying to transmit.

“Anytime I perform, I want the audience to walk away with some sense of power,” he says. “I want them to feel that sense of love and power.”

