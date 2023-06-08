Mayor Bowser names new D.C. Health director after year-long search

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Thursday named Ayanna Bennett, a pediatrician and health equity officer in San Francisco, as acting director of the District health department after a nearly year-long search. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight With the choice a leader committed to developing anti-racist approaches to public health, Bowser is prioritizing the need to tackle health disparities that came to the fore during the pandemic but have existed for generations.

The stakes were high for Bowser (D) to install a director who could follow former health director LaQuandra Nesbitt, who resigned last July as a trusted adviser to the mayor and the public face of the District’s coronavirus response.

“I feel fairly confident that what I’m being asked to do is know what I’m talking about and tell the truth, two things that I’m good at,” Bennett said in an interview Wednesday.

Bennett said she will work to effect change within the health department and form partnerships with community groups whom she said she will rely on to learn the unique needs of residents in the nation’s capital from the most vulnerable to everyone.

San Francisco, the city where Bennett has spent her 20-year career, and the District are both densely populated cities coping with opioid overdoses, gun violence and HIV. They are also cities where public health leaders understand structural racism is at the heart of social barriers from housing to access to primary care.

Bennett said all American cities to varying degrees are coping with the legacy and modern-day perpetuation of racist policies, such as redlining.

“They are all of our problems and have many of the same roots,” she said. “In almost any city you can use the redlining map from the 30s to determine where health problems are the worst. The map lays out the same as it did nearly 100 years ago.

“We’ve kept the legacies of many of our poor judgments of the past in our health system and in the health of the people who live in our cities and it is true in San Francisco and it is true in D.C.,” she said.

Bennett said she plans to move to D.C. by mid-July, where she will be closer to a sister living in Virginia and her mother, who lives in Alabama. Bennett did not apply for the position — she just finished renovating her San Francisco home — but considered it when contacted by a recruiter.

Bennett comes to the District from the San Francisco Department of Public Health, where she worked for eight years, half of which focused on Black health disparities as chief health equity officer overseeing a staff that conducted trainings, mined data and worked to strengthen community engagement. She also ran the city’s coronavirus operation for six months of the pandemic.

Before city government, she worked in private practice and co-founded the 3rd St Young Center & Clinic, where she spent 12 years. Bennett earned her bachelor’s in biology from Stanford University, master’s in public health from the University of California at Berkeley and doctorate from UC-Berkeley.

“My goal is always to get something done,” she said. “One of my mentors always used to say ‘So what? Now what?’ This is how I approach things. Why is that important what are we going to do about that?”

