Cultural events to celebrate Pride in the D.C. area

‘The Ground We Stand On’ exhibit at Dupont Underground
The abandoned streetcar station turned arts space has a lineup of events throughout Pride Month, helmed by a month-long exhibit that centers 25 LGBTQ+ change makers past and present who left an impact on Washington and the queer community. Besides the exhibit, there’s the usual schedule of regular drag shows and a closing celebration — theme: queer disco — on June 24 from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. through June 25. Free.
Queer singers and songwriters at Quarry House Tavern
DMV native Evil opens the show at the Silver Spring bar with their tunes about growing up as a queer person in the South. Evil, who founded the Queer Black Musicians Fund, is not the only artist on the Saturday lineup from below the Mason-Dixon Line. They are followed by Brooklyn-based, South Carolina-grown Tami Hart, a singer and songwriter previously involved with punk and dance outfits like GangWay! and MEN. Kym Register and Meltdown Rodeo, a country band based in South Carolina, closes the night with a transgressive set that centers queer identity and retribution in Southern culture. June 10 at 9:30 p.m. $15.
‘We Have Always Been Here’ film series at National Gallery of Art
The National Gallery of Art centers the work of three LGBTQ+ artists in a live film series that includes a screening of avant-garde film director Su Friedrich’s recent releases, one, an examination of aging and familial responsibility and the other, an observation of everyday happiness and heartache, on June 18. It is followed by a June 24 showing of three recently restored and digitized episodes from the 1990s television series “The Brenda and Glennda Show,” featuring social critic Camille Paglia. “MURDER and murder,” the recently restored final feature film from dancer and choreographer Yvonne Rainer, runs on June 25. A romantic comedy with two women love interests, the intellectual but personal film was inspired by Rainer’s breast cancer diagnosis. June 18, 24 and 25. 2 p.m. Free.
Conversation: Sexuality and the Harlem Renaissance
The Harlem Renaissance sparked an explosion of Black arts in culture in New York and beyond, but this virtual discussion looks at the less obvious way the early 1900s movement was uniquely influential: a fluid expression of gender and sexuality among its leaders and philosophies. Hosted by the National Portrait Gallery, the discussion between professors Jacoby Carter, who teaches philosophy at Howard University, and Benjamin Kahan, who teaches sexuality studies at Louisiana State University, is part of the museum’s conversation series in LGBTQ+ portraiture. June 20 at 7 p.m. Free.
‘Greetings From Washington D.C.’ and ‘Tricia’s Wedding’ at AFI
As part of its series of recent restorations, AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center presents back-to-back showings of queer-centric films in recognition of Pride Month. “Greetings from Washington D.C.” follows the first National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1979, the community’s peaceful protest on the cusp of the approaching AIDS epidemic. The film is immediately followed by “Tricia’s Wedding,” a raucous drag parody of Richard M. Nixon’s daughter Patricia’s wedding to Edward Cox, which premiered on the same day as the event in 1971. San Francisco counterculture darlings the Cockettes perform as Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Onassis Kennedy, Mick Jagger and more in a political film that remains the only one created by the group. June 25 at 5:30 p.m. $13.
Author panel: Writing LGBTQ+ Characters at East City Bookshop
Queer characters anchor the rom-coms, mysteries and other novels by three authors participating in East City Bookshop’s collaboration with SMYAL, an LGBTQ+ advocacy and leadership group. The discussion includes Kosoko Jackson (“A Dash of Salt and Pepper”), Timothy Janovsky (“Never Been Kissed”) and Stephen Spotswood (“Pentecost and Parker” series) on how they approach writing LGBTQ+ characters and themes across genres. This event is also available virtually on Zoom. June 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets priced on a sliding scale.