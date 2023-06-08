Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arms and elbows, my son’s unmistakable curls and some eye-level feet flashed by. An optimistic crowd-surfer threw his weight into the void — and fell to the ground. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight This was a slam pit Wednesday night in D.C. — at the library, where too many punks were carrying canvas tote bags to catch a flying teen.

Still, I double-dog dare you to tell me D.C. isn’t cool.

Onstage — the rooftop of D.C.’s main public library — the Liverpudlian guitarist also played bass, with his feet. The drummer was a towering, long-haired, bearded, broad-shouldered nurse with kind eyes who can also dead lift 505 pounds.

But this wasn’t the DIY punk scene of the 1980s, when bands rented Moose lodges and garages for gigs because no one else wanted them. (Those guys who still play now sell out music venues with craft beer and cocktails).

This is an official government, nerdy-archivist sponsored program, a way to bring the creaky past of a movement worthy of a library archive to life by showcasing music. It helps the ethos evolve and grow.

“We are activating the collection,” said George Williams, a library system spokesman. “And that’s part of preserving a genre.”

It’s what we found when my sons and I followed one of our newest favorite bands, Teen Mortgage, to its latest gig Wednesday night.

Sure, we’ve all seen libraries launch concerts, lectures, puppet shows and story hours — the drag queen story hours causing such a freakout in some parts — as they struggle to stay relevant in an era when the world’s information is in your smartphone and the Dewey Decimal System is a relic.

But what D.C. is doing goes further. This week’s free concert — also featuring bands Fantazma and Grady — was the first in a summer series; a real-time, live-action extension of the D.C. Punk Rock and Go-Go Archives, a special collection of tapes, fliers and interviews in the D.C. library system.

Go-go is on Sundays, punk on Wednesdays. Both genres influence and are shaped by the D.C. of today.

The punk side catalogues Washington’s influential hardcore scene — the days of Bad Brains, Minor Threat, Fugazi, Henry Rollins and Dave Grohl’s first time in a band as the drummer for Scream, among others. It was a movement of consequence — musically, socially and politically. The artists performed at protests and in public venues with an aggressive sound and message that bands from Nirvana to No Doubt claim as inspiration.

And it goes far beyond D.C. At a punk rock festival on the West Coast last month, I saw thousands of homages to the Northwest Washington band Minor Threat. The group recorded just a handful of songs and played its final show 40 years ago this year. But bands and fans consider the music and message iconic. They launched a worldwide, clean-living, drug- and alcohol-free movement (the hardcore followers tattoo an X on the back of a hand, a nod to the Sharpie X that bouncers slash across underage hands at shows to warn bartenders) with a 46-second song called “Straight Edge.”

These are some of the guys that Ed Barakauskas, that bear of a drummer, grew up hearing as a kid in the DMV.

Barakauskas, 37, a registered nurse, answered a Craigslist ad that James Guile, 31, posted in 2016 when he was looking for a bandmate. It was a whim, but the two clicked. And Teen Mortgage was born. They sing-scream about corporate media, the workplace grind, love and failure.

Guile plays bass lines with recorded loops and foot pedals — he’s soaked in sweat at the end of every show, all four limbs a blur the entire set — and he’s from Liverpool, England. He “even has a picture of himself with Paul McCartney,” Barakauskas said.

Their modest side gig — Barakauskas never stopped working as a nurse and Guile works at Soundcheck Rock Academy in Maryland — seemed like it might go big just as the pandemic hit and shows stopped.

Barakauskas was a health-care worker who became one of those celebrated heroes of the pandemic. It was pretty easy for the two to stay together and go hard on developing their sound and partnership during the shutdowns. And it gave them the fire to chase their dreams once they could begin performing live. They’re not teens, after all.

“It all changed in March,” said Barakauskas as the two staffed their merch stand before the library show. They caught the ear of a Spotify playlist curator, were featured on a collection and blew up. Representation and tours followed.

They played a southern tour this spring, along the honky-tonk South and to the West Coast. In San Diego, Barakauskas got a sense of his reach when a combat medic at the show approached him.

“He said one time, when the base was being shelled, during the chaos someone started blasting some heavy music and it got everyone fired up,” Barakauskas said. It was their song “Doctor.”

“Apparently, whenever they’d get mortared it became somewhat of a ritual to blast our tunes while they rushed to suit up and load their vests with plates,” he said.

“This is one of those stories that makes me realize the artwork we’ve curated as Teen Mortgage is connecting with people in ways I never expected or fathomed,” he said. His music became the soundtrack for his generation’s M.A.S.H. unit in a war launched from his own hometown. Nope, punk’s not dead.

Said Guile: “The D.C. punk archive’s library concert program validates that punk rock is a part of D.C.’s music history in the same way that go-go is. The program also creates an accessible environment for families and young people to see that punk rock music is an attainable and cathartic form of self-expression they are more than welcome to be part of.”

At the library, there were fans toward the front already wearing Teen Mortgage shirts. They sang along to every song. My son slammed into the pit, happy to mosh without getting soaked in spilled beer.

The tote-bag punks were there too, just farther back, watching D.C.’s hardcore past and wonky present collide.

