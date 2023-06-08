Bystander struck and killed after dispute, gunfire in Shaw, police say

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

A bystander was fatally shot Thursday afternoon outside a string of shops in Northwest Washington’s Shaw neighborhood after gunfire erupted during a dispute involving three men, according to D.C. police. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The shooting, the District’s ninth homicide in the past eight days, occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of 7th Street NW, around the corner from the historic Howard Theater, and was at least in part captured on video.

Police Cmdr. James M. Boteler Jr., who heads the Third District station, told reporters the three men had a physical altercation in the vestibule of a shop. He said the argument spilled on the sidewalk, where one person opened fire.

Police said officers who happened to be near the theater ran to the sound of gunshots, took a person into custody and seized a firearm believed to be linked to the shooting. Authorities said the person was being questioned, but his name was not immediately released because charges had not been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Boteler said the victim, a man, was struck in the body and was taken to a hospital where he died. His name was not immediately released.

“It doesn’t appear by watching the video that our victim was involved in the original dispute at all,” Boteler said. “We believe he was somebody on the block.”

The commander described the incident as a “simple physical or verbal dispute leading to gun violence.”

Sean Holihan, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Shaw who represents the area where the shooting occurred, said there is a proliferation of guns in D.C. and in other cities, and “police don’t have the resources to keep up with it.”

D.C. police are struggling with staffing at a half-century low, and Holihan said they need more resources. He also said the city “needs more money for community violence intervention.”

The commissioner said a task force made up of residents, business owners, schools and others meets monthly to address problems in the blocks around 7th Street. He said violence has “chased out businesses” and prompted residents to move.

Advertisement

“It’s a problem and we have a lot of people working to make this issue better,” Holihan said. But, he added, “How do you fix a problem that doesn’t want to fix itself?”

The fatal shooting in Shaw was the city’s 103rd homicide this year, a 19 percent increase over this time in 2022. D.C. recorded its 100th killing on Tuesday, the earliest point in the year the city has reached the century mark in two decades.

Four people were shot and wounded Wednesday night into early Thursday in separate shootings in each quadrant of the city: Congress Heights in Southeast, Trinidad in Northeast, Columbia Heights in Northwest and near the Southwest Waterfront. All the victims survived. Police said a juvenile was grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon on Clay Terrace in Northeast.

Commander Boteler provides an update to the shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest. pic.twitter.com/KpvBKgOpbe — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 8, 2023

GiftOutline Gift Article