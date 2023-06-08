Abortion such a hot issue in Va. elections, Dems are fighting each other

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — If there was any doubt that protecting access to abortion is fueling hopes for Democrats in Virginia’s statewide elections this year, the party’s nominating contest for a House of Delegates seat outside Charlottesville ought to make it clear. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Democratic primary election features an emergency room nurse, Kellen Squire, against a former Charlottesville School Board member, Amy Laufer. Though Squire says his job would make him the first lawmaker in the Virginia House who actively provides abortion-related care, Laufer has caused a storm on social media by charging that Squire is not really a defender of abortion rights.

It all hinges on comments Squire made several years ago that he has since apologized for, saying they were a too-clever gambit to win conservative support when he ran against a Republican incumbent. He says Laufer is misrepresenting his position, which is against abortion restrictions; Laufer says Squire can’t be trusted.

The tactic has divided local Democrats, who have traded charges of deception. Meanwhile, their House District 55 in Albemarle, Louisa and Nelson counties is in the hottest early-voting area in Virginia, according to a tally by the Virginia Public Access Project. The heavily blue district is second in early ballots for the June 20 primary behind a neighboring district in the city of Charlottesville.

The urgency is understandable because “Virginia is the last state in the South with access to abortion beyond 12 weeks, and that could change depending on the results of this year’s elections,” said Lauren Chou, a spokeswoman for Emily’s List, which works to elect women who support abortion rights.

All 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot this fall. Democrats are protecting a narrow majority in the Senate and hoping to flip the House. Republicans want control to help Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) enact a 15-week ban on abortion, with exceptions. Current law allows abortion through the second trimester — about 26 weeks — and into the third if three doctors say it’s necessary.

Abortion fealty has emerged as a key test in a few other Democratic primaries as well. In Petersburg, the Democratic establishment has lined up behind former delegate Lashrecse D. Aird in a nominating contest against Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey — who is scandal-plagued but also has signaled openness to Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban. In suburban Henrico County, Democrats have raised questions about House of Delegates candidate John Dantzler, who has retweeted antiabortion messages and said he voted for President Donald Trump, in his primary against Destiny LeVere Bolling.

Sen. R. Creigh Deeds (Bath) drew criticism from his primary opponent, Del. Sally L. Hudson (Charlottesville), for a mailer that boasted of endorsements from abortion rights groups in language that some interpreted as suggesting he is the only Democrat to win such backing. Hudson has also been endorsed by abortion rights groups.

“All the Democrats have to at least say that they’re very pro-choice,” said J. Miles Coleman of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, noting that last year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court made protecting abortion access a winner for Democrats nationwide in congressional midterm elections. “Virginia Democrats are more like the national Democrats now.”

Coleman said he thinks Laufer overreached in her attempt to paint Squire as antiabortion. But Chou — with Emily’s List, which endorsed Laufer — said the issue is too hot for equivocating.

“Women’s rights are at stake,” she said. “The last thing that voters need is a representative who has wavered on whether a woman should be able to make decisions about her own body.”

The Laufer-Squire race had been quiet — both candidates admitted being almost indistinguishable on issues — until the first of several Laufer campaign mailers went out over Memorial Day weekend, followed by several stories in Charlottesville’s Daily Progress newspaper.

“Kellen Squire’s own words show you can’t trust him to protect reproductive rights,” the mailer said. “With so much at stake for Virginia women, we can’t afford Kellen Squire’s attacks on abortion.”

The attacks are based on language Squire used in 2016 and 2017 when he mounted a challenge to Del. Rob Bell (Albemarle), a powerful Republican in a heavily red district. On a since-vanished webpage captured at the time by the liberal site Daily Kos, Squire wrote that he was “fervently and unashamedly pro-life. If it were up to me, I’d advocate for the addition of a plank to the Democratic party platform that we eliminate abortion in the Commonwealth of Virginia as soon as possible.”

The point he goes on to make is that he is not seeking to ban abortion, but to pass so many family-friendly policies that no one would feel the need for abortions anymore. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Squire said he got so much pushback that he quickly took that language down and realized he had mishandled the issue.

“It was a mistake on my part,” Squire said. “I always found I get into the most trouble when I think I’m the smartest person in the room.”

He said the statements were an awkward attempt to try to take back the term “pro-life” from Republicans, to flip its meaning. Similarly, he posted language at that time that seemed to express support for unfettered gun rights and for a voter ID law. But again, Squire said, he was playing rhetorical games. On voter ID, for instance, he wrote that he’d support it if the government paid to deliver a card to every person in the state — something he said was meant to show the absurdity of the idea.

In that 2017 race, Squire went on to write essays on Daily Kos taking responsibility for his muddled messaging and won an endorsement from Planned Parenthood. He lost, as expected, but said that he forced Bell to spend money that otherwise might have gone to help other Republican candidates.

He said that he and Laufer have spoken directly about the 2017 situation in recent years and he thought it was a dead issue. Laufer’s campaign manager, Dan Lampman, disputed that, saying the two had coffee in 2019 when Squire launched a brief campaign for lieutenant governor “and they did not discuss abortion or Kellen’s views on it.”

Dawson McNamara-Bloom, a spokesman for Laufer, said supporters raised the matter until Laufer felt she had to call Squire out on it.

“One of, if not the biggest issue right now in Virginia is abortion rights,” McNamara-Bloom said. “Highlighting that and letting voters know they have somebody they can trust … is a priority of this campaign.”

Even if you accept Squire’s explanation that he was trying to appeal to conservatives in 2017, McNamara-Bloom said, “he lied to the voters if he was looking to trick them into voting for him. Either he was lying to them then or he’s lying to them now.”

Laufer was not made available for an interview but emailed a statement that said, in part, “Kellen Squire has gone back and forth on this issue, but I have never wavered on protecting a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body — in fact, it’s what I’ve dedicated much of my life’s work to.”

Community reaction to Laufer’s hard-hitting tactic has been decidedly mixed — particularly in response to her slamming Squire for a statement that abortions give him nightmares. The quote was taken from an experience he has related in essays and campaign appearances about a woman who came into the emergency room with an ectopic pregnancy and nearly died of blood loss, and how traumatic the experience was.

“I just don’t understand what would prompt a response like that” from Laufer, Squire said. “That one really hurt the most.”

The progressive group Indivisible Charlottesville put out a statement labeling Laufer’s charges “deceptive and misleading.” Ben Hixon, a former Democratic candidate for the General Assembly who lost to Laufer in a 2019 primary, tweeted that a Laufer flier on the topic was “one of the dirtiest, most duplicitous political mailers I’ve ever seen.”

Former Charlottesville vice mayor Heather Hill, who ran for office alongside Laufer several years ago, endorsed Squire and said Laufer was rehashing a long-settled issue. “Many of us were just so perplexed by how fiercely this message was coming across,” Hill said in an interview with The Post. “I think it’s hurtful to Kellen not just as a candidate but as a person.”

But former Albemarle County supervisor Rick Randolph released a statement saying he doesn’t trust Squire “to defend our most fundamental rights. I wasn’t planning on endorsing in this race, but Kellen’s actions have left me no choice.”

Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), the former House speaker, endorsed Laufer in the midst of the controversy as “a friend and a proven partner in progress for years.” State Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax), one of several lawmakers who have endorsed Laufer, said Squire deserves the scrutiny for his murky statements from several years ago.

“If you treat an election for the state legislature like you’re running for high school president,” he said via text message, “that kind of thing comes back to haunt you.”

