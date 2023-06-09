Bear spotted in tree in Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington

A black bear was spotted Friday morning roaming the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington.
It appeared to be sleeping or lounging. Residents on Twitter tried to come up with a name, including “Franklin,” for the street.
MPD is currently on the scene of a large black bear in a tree in the 1300 block of Franklin Street, NE. There are road closures in the area. Animal Care and Control is responding. pic.twitter.com/wX0nKmhXF3— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 9, 2023
Police blocked off streets awaiting Animal Care and Control to respond.
It was not immediately clear if this was the same bear spotted in Hyattsville, in Prince George’s County, on Thursday.