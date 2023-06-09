The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Bear spotted in tree in Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington

June 9, 2023 at 8:01 a.m. EDT
A black bear was spotted in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington on Friday, June 9. (D.C. police/D.C. polic)
A black bear was spotted Friday morning roaming the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington.

A photo posted on the Brookland Facebook group showed the bear lumbering in front of a parked vehicle. D.C. police later tweeted pictures of the bear high in a tree in the 1300 block of Franklin Street NE, a block north of Rhode Island Avenue.

It appeared to be sleeping or lounging. Residents on Twitter tried to come up with a name, including “Franklin,” for the street.

Police blocked off streets awaiting Animal Care and Control to respond.

It was not immediately clear if this was the same bear spotted in Hyattsville, in Prince George’s County, on Thursday.

