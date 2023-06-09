The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Climate protesters arrested after chaining themselves to Wilson Building

June 9, 2023 at 4:02 p.m. EDT
Climate activists chain themselves to the front doors of the Wilson Building to protest the city's natural gas pipeline replacement project, called Project Pipes. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Two climate advocates were arrested Friday after chaining themselves to the Wilson Building during a protest demanding that D.C. council members reject a plan to replace pipelines in the city.

The two protesters wrapped chains around their waists and through the door handles of the building and linked arms while wearing shirts that read “Stop Project Pipes.” The message was referring to Washington Gas’s 40-year program, which launched in 2014, to update the city’s 1,200-mile natural gas distribution system.

As D.C. police responded to the incident Friday morning, supporters cheered and chanted “D.C.! Gas free!” according to a video from Extinction Rebellion D.C., the climate group that organized the protest. Supporters also held a pink banner that said “GAS LEAKS, METHANE KILLS.”

Makhetha Watson, a D.C. police spokesperson, said the protesters were arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, a D.C. code often cited when arresting protesters during peaceful, planned and coordinated actions of civil disobedience such as the demonstration Friday.

“Approving Project Pipes at a time when experts have repeatedly warned to stop new fossil fuel infrastructure is absolutely unconscionable,” Jade Olson, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion D.C., said in a news release. “Methane is a dangerous and deadly gas that puts our community’s health and safety at risk every single day, especially those with lower incomes and communities of color. The time to kick methane out of DC is now.”

This action comes a day after hundreds of climate advocates protested outside the White House on Thursday, demanding an end to all fossil fuel projects such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline and urging President Biden to declare a climate emergency.

