Climate protesters arrested after chaining themselves to Wilson Building

Two climate advocates were arrested Friday after chaining themselves to the Wilson Building during a protest demanding that D.C. council members reject a plan to replace pipelines in the city. The two protesters wrapped chains around their waists and through the door handles of the building and linked arms while wearing shirts that read “Stop Project Pipes.” The message was referring to Washington Gas’s 40-year program, which launched in 2014, to update the city’s 1,200-mile natural gas distribution system.

As D.C. police responded to the incident Friday morning, supporters cheered and chanted “D.C.! Gas free!” according to a video from Extinction Rebellion D.C., the climate group that organized the protest. Supporters also held a pink banner that said “GAS LEAKS, METHANE KILLS.”

Washington Gas' new fossil fuel infrastructure will lock the city into decades of planet-burning emissions, making it impossible tor the city to achieve its climate targets while severely harming the health and safety of city residents.#EndMethane #ElectrifyDC pic.twitter.com/drJDlAi4SK — Extinction Rebellion Washington DC (@xr_dc_) June 9, 2023

Makhetha Watson, a D.C. police spokesperson, said the protesters were arrested for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, a D.C. code often cited when arresting protesters during peaceful, planned and coordinated actions of civil disobedience such as the demonstration Friday.

“Approving Project Pipes at a time when experts have repeatedly warned to stop new fossil fuel infrastructure is absolutely unconscionable,” Jade Olson, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion D.C., said in a news release. “Methane is a dangerous and deadly gas that puts our community’s health and safety at risk every single day, especially those with lower incomes and communities of color. The time to kick methane out of DC is now.”

This action comes a day after hundreds of climate advocates protested outside the White House on Thursday, demanding an end to all fossil fuel projects such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline and urging President Biden to declare a climate emergency.

