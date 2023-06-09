Friday air quality improves after setting dubious record

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The improvement comes just in time for the D.C. Pride Parade and Festival, which are scheduled to continue as planned, the Capital Pride Alliance said.

“My understanding is the air quality is going to continue to improve, so residents don’t have to be concerned at all about the air quality,” D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D), who plans to attend the parade, said Friday on WAMU. “And there a number of events this weekend — the most prominent is probably the pride parade — and everything I hear is that the weather will be good.”

The Air Quality Index reached 200 and higher, Code Purple, for the first time Thursday, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments confirmed. Code Purple and the more severe Code Maroon, also hit Thursday, meant adults and children should stay indoors as much as possible, and officials cautioned those working outside to wear a N95 or KN95-equivalent mask.

Inova Health System, the biggest hospital operator in Northern Virginia, did not see an uptick in visits to the emergency department due to the wildfire smoke, a spokeswoman said Friday. D.C. government officials said the same Thursday.

At Children’s National Hospital in Northwest D.C., emergency room physicians are seeing more respiratory illness than usual for this time of year but couldn’t attribute the increase to smoke from wildfires, a spokeswoman said.

Local governments, including the District, resumed nonessential services that were suspended during the Code Purple on Thursday, including vehicle inspections and parking enforcement. D.C. Public Schools lifted the suspension on outdoor activities for all schools.

“Many thanks to our students, staff, and families for your patience and flexibility this week as we adhered to health and safety guidelines,” DCPS tweeted Friday.

Air quality alerts are issued by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, which recommended that sensitive groups remain on alert Friday because of Code Orange readings throughout the region.

Officials advised the elderly and people with heart or lung conditions to take breaks when active outdoors, watch for coughing or shortness of breath, and, for those with asthma, keep their rescue inhalers handy.

Janel Davis, Ian Livingston, A. Camden Walker, Michael Brice-Saddler and Lateshia Beachum contributed to this report.

