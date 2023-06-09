Md. funeral service owner ordered held in killing of pallbearer

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

A Prince George’s County judge on Friday ordered a funeral company owner accused of fatally shooting a pallbearer at a Maryland cemetery this week held while he awaits trial, as prosecutors and defense attorneys revealed new details of the dispute that turned deadly. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Wilson “Wes” Chavis, who owns a funeral company called Compassion and Serenity, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Ronald Steven Banks. Authorities allege that Chavis, 48, shot the younger man at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md., where a burial was being held for 10-year-old D.C. shooting victim Arianna Davis.

In court on Friday, Prince George’s County prosecutor William Porter alleged that Chavis, who was directing Arianna’s funeral, confronted a pastor and another person there who were affiliated with a different funeral company, Freeman Funeral Services. Freeman Funeral Services had previously sought a protective order against Chavis over alleged threats, and there was a hearing scheduled in the case that day, court records show.

Advertisement

When those at Arianna’s burial intervened to protect the pastor, Chavis fell, drew his weapon and opened fire, killing Banks and striking and wounding another woman, authorities said.

“This 10-year-old girl was being buried that day. Everyone knew that. Yet it wasn’t important enough, yet that wasn’t sacred enough, not to carry out unnecessary beef,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said at a news conference after the hearing.

Antoini Jones, an attorney for Chavis, said his client acted in self-defense. He said that after the initial confrontation, a person went to their car — “an indication they are going to retrieve something” — and Chavis was surrounded when he fired his gun.

“My client, in our opinion, was under attack,” Jones said.

Banks, who was not affiliated with Freeman Funeral Services, leaves behind a 9-year-old son, said Isaac Lambert, his father.

Advertisement

Lambert said his son worked at Washington Hospital Center and was known as someone people could “always count on,” who had “more friends than I will ever have.” He was a friend of Arianna’s family.

“My grandson will no longer see his dad. I will no longer see my son,” Lambert said in court, adding afterward: “I just don’t understand why everything has to result to pulling out a gun.”

Porter, the prosecutor, said in court that Chavis had essentially “followed through” with previous threats he had made against Freeman Funeral Services, which had sought a protective order against him on May 14.

Glenda Freeman of Freeman Funeral Services alleged in court documents that Chavis told Freeman staffers that he had an embalming table waiting for them and would “kill all of us.” The documents don’t specify what prompted the alleged threats, other than that it stemmed “from an event that happen two years ago.”

Advertisement

Porter said that when Chavis arrived at Arianna’s burial, he was wearing a hat that said, “I wish you would.” At the cemetery, Chavis confronted someone affiliated with Freeman Funeral Services, spit on him and kneed him, Porter said. When that person walked away, Chavis “turned his attention” toward the pastor and pushed him, Porter said.

That’s when people at the burial intervened, Porter said. Police said Chavis backed up and fell over a “concrete vault lid on the ground adjacent to the grave.”

As Chavis was getting up, he fired his gun, striking and killing Banks, Porter said. He then fired another shot, striking a 39-year-old woman, who survived the shooting, Porter said.

“Mr. Chavis was intent on disrupting that burial on that day,” Porter said.

Freeman Funeral Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Chavis has 10 guns registered to him, Porter said, terming the weapons “a small arsenal inside his home.” The prosecutor said another person from an unrelated incident contacted the State’s Attorney’s Office about having a gun pulled on him days earlier by a man he identified as Chavis, after seeing Chavis’s face in the news. Jones, Chavis’s attorney, argued that there was no proof of that incident.

David Drew, who identified himself as Chavis’s adopted son, said in court that Chavis “has always taken care of the community,” especially with his funeral business.

GiftOutline Gift Article