Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting aboard Metro train

D.C. police on Friday arrested a man in last month's fatal shooting of a 17-year-old who authorities said was gunned down in front of passengers during a dispute aboard a Metro train as it pulled into the Waterfront station.

The Sunday morning shooting on May 28 renewed fears over crime on the region's sprawling transit system. As of April, robberies, larcenies and aggravated assaults were up aboard trains and buses, and at stations.

Police also arrested a man in Thursday afternoon’s fatal shooting of a bystander in the Shaw neighborhood. Court records show that the man pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession in May and had been freed to await a July sentencing.

In the Metro shooting, police said they charged Keith N. Williams, 23, of Southeast Washington, with first-degree murder while armed. He could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday; it was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

The shooting occurred less than two weeks after another teen was fatally shot on a platform at the Wheaton Metro station in Maryland, and three months after the shooting death of a Metro employee trying to stop a gunman targeting commuters inside the Potomac Avenue station in D.C.

The victim in the Waterfront station shooting, Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington, died at the scene. Efforts to reach his relatives have not been successful.

Police said the dispute between Ofori and the assailant started on a Green Line train at the L’Enfant Plaza station. Police said the argument continued on the train and that multiple shots were fired as it neared the Waterfront station, where the gunman got off. The train continued to the Navy Yard station, where police were called.

Authorities on Friday did not provide details of the arrest, nor did they comment on the subject of the dispute.

Thursday’s shooting in Shaw occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of 7th Street NW, along a busy business corridor and stemmed from a confrontation involving three men. The victim, who police said had nothing to do with the dispute, was identified as Lasanta Qumar McGill, 62, of Northwest Washington. Efforts to reach his relatives were not successful on Friday.

Police said they arrested Demarcus Barnett, 20, of Southeast Washington, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Charging documents filed in D.C. Superior Court say that Barnett entered a small market and got into an argument with another man in the vestibule. Police said that man pulled out a gun, then put it back and left. A few minutes later, police said that man and another — both masked — returned to the shop and confronted Barnett.

Authorities say in the documents, largely based on surveillance video, that the men pushed Barnett against a wall, hit him in the head with a gun and took his satchel. Police said Barnett followed them out of the store and with his own gun fired eight shots at them as they walked away.

The video shows that neither “had a firearm in their hands at the time the defendant began firing,” the court documents say. Police said the only person struck was McGill, who was in the sidewalk.

Police said that one of the men being shot at turned and returned fire. By then, police said, the victim had already fallen. They said they recovered eight .40 caliber casings and one .45 caliber casing.

Authorities said a police officer near Howard University Hospital saw Barnett throw a .40-caliber gun into bushes. That officer arrested Barnett and retrieved the firearm, according to the court documents.

Court records show that police arrested Barnett in January on an illegal gun possession charge and other counts. He was freed pending trial and pleaded guilty on May 1 to carrying a pistol without a license, which carries a potential five-year prison term. Barnett was released pending a court hearing in June and a July 21 sentencing.

Sean Holihan, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Shaw who represents the area where the shooting occurred, said residents, shopkeepers and others are working hard to reclaim blocks that he described as troublesome, with drugs and firearms.

But he said Barnett being freed after pleading guilty and before being sentenced for having an illegal firearm makes their job more difficult. “It’s incredibly frustrating,” he said.

Holihan said it also complicated their efforts, and takes solutions “out of the community’s hands.”

Barnett’s attorney in the gun and the murder case, Steven J. Ogilvie, declined to comment on Friday. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. said information regarding his release in the gun case was not immediately available.

A spokeswoman for D.C. Superior Court said judges do not comment on pending cases. Transcripts of the hearings were not immediately available.

At a brief court appearance Friday on the murder charge, a substitute attorney for Ogilvie noted Barnett has no convictions before the gun case, and asked he be freed pending trial. A prosecutor objected, telling the judge “the victim was an innocent bystander.”

The judge set a hearing date for June 20, and ordered Barnett detained.

D.C. has now recorded more than 100 homicides this year, the earliest that mark has been reached since 2003.

