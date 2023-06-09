Here are the charges against Trump and what they mean

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former president Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that he had been indicted in federal court in Florida over the classified information found at his Mar-a-Lago home. The indictment remains under seal, so we don’t know the full scope of the charges, including the particular counts Trump faces or whether others are charged alongside him. Here’s what we can say about the indictment and charges, as described by Trump’s legal team and other people familiar with the matter.

What are the charges against Trump?

Espionage Act/unauthorized retention of national defense information: Trump is charged under a part of the Espionage Act that bars willful retention of national defense information by someone not authorized to have it, according to people familiar with the case. Such information is defined as “any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, or note relating to the national defense, or information relating to the national defense which information the possessor has reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation.” Technically, that information does not have to be classified, but in practice the law is almost exclusively used to prosecute retention of classified material.

A conviction does not require any evidence of a desire to disseminate the classified information; having it in an unauthorized location is enough. But the crime requires a “willful” mishandling of material “the possessor has reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation.” Charges are generally not brought without some aggravating factor making clear the retention was not accidental — such as evidence of intent to share the information, signs of disloyalty to the U.S. government, or simply the amount of documents taken.

Unlike other government employees, the president does not go through a security clearance process that includes a pledge to follow classification rules. But Trump received requests from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and subpoenas from the Justice Department indicating that the documents in question were classified and needed to be returned to the U.S. government. Prosecutors say he instead sought to hide them from federal investigators. And while the president can declassify most information, there is a process for doing so. According to a person familiar with the transcript, prosecutors have a recording of Trump acknowledging that one “secret” document he held onto was still classified and lamenting that he no longer had the power to declassify it.

Obstruction of justice: Trump is also charged obstruction of justice for his alleged efforts to stymie the federal investigation, according to people familiar with the charges. People familiar with the investigation say the government gathered evidence that Trump directed his aides to hide classified papers in advance of an FBI search and told advisers and lawyers to falsely assert that all classified documents in his possession had been returned to the federal government.

False statements: Jim Trusty, an attorney for Trump, said on CNN that the former president is also accused of making false statements to federal investigators. It is unclear so far what those particular statements are. Publicly, Trump has suggested without evidence that FBI agents planted classified evidence at his home and claimed that anything sensitive found there had been declassified.

Conspiracy: Trump is charged as part of a conspiracy, meaning prosecutors will have to show at least one other person was helping him violate the law. It is unclear who that is, but numerous Trump aides, associates and attorneys involved in the storage of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago have been called to testify in front of grand jurors.

What possible penalties does Trump face?

The maximum punishment for unlawful retention of national defense information is 10 years in prison; for obstruction of justice it is 20 years, and for conspiracy and false statements five years. All those sentences could run consecutively, but federal defendants are rarely given the maximum possible punishment.

Sentences in unlawful retention cases vary widely, depending in part on how sensitive the material is, how much of it there is, how long the person held on to it and his or her cooperation with investigators. A Defense Department employee in Manila who took home a small amount of secret-level information to work on a classified thesis project served only three months incarceration. Kenneth Wayne Ford Jr., who was found guilty at trial of bringing home national defense information after leaving the National Security Agency and lying about the case, received a six-year sentence. A former NSA contractor who over two decades amassed a huge trove of highly sensitive material, including hacking tools and details of overseas operations, was sentenced to nine years in prison. A Navy sailor who took pictures of classified areas of a nuclear-powered submarine and then destroyed the evidence was sentenced to a year in prison for retention and obstruction; he was later pardoned by Trump.

Retired general David H. Petraeus was given probation after pleading guilty to sharing classified information with his biographer. At the time, the crime of mishandling classified information — as opposed to national defense information — was a misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of a year behind bars. It became a felony under President Trump.

What other criminal charges does Trump face?

Trump is charged in New York State Court with unrelated crimes for conduct that predates his presidency. He is accused of falsifying business records to hide payments during the 2016 campaign made to an adult-film star to keep her from saying publicly that she had an affair with Trump.

Trump is also under investigation by a state prosecutor in Georgia, who is looking at Trump’s efforts to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory in that state. Special counsel Jack Smith is also investigating Trump’s attempts to stay in office after losing the presidential election, including his pressure on officials in battleground states and fundraising off false claims of election fraud.

Has Trump responded to the charges?

