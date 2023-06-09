Two longtime allies now competing in bitter Virginia Senate contest

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The last time former Virginia delegates Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala S. Ayala campaigned, both were chasing history before each ultimately fell short. Carroll Foy sought unsuccessfully in 2021 to become the first African American woman to be elected governor of any state. Ayala — who identifies as Afro-Latina, Lebanese and Irish — aimed to be the first woman of color to hold a statewide office in Virginia during her unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor that same year.

Now, the two former Prince William County lawmakers are trying to return to the General Assembly. But redistricting has meant that, after years of camaraderie as onetime activists who helped energize their party when entering the House of Delegates in 2017, they are in each other’s way.

They both are seeking the Democratic nomination in a newly drawn 33rd District Senate seat that straddles Prince William and Fairfax counties. The race has become increasingly bitter as the June 20 primary election draws closer, reflecting some larger divisions as their party seeks to maintain a majority in that chamber and preserve gains on key issues such as abortion rights and gun safety.

Advertisement

Carroll Foy, a public defender, calls Ayala an “ineffective” legislator who is not up to the task of beating back the far-right Republicans she says threaten to take over the state.

Ayala, a cybersecurity professional who served as chief deputy whip in the House, suggests that Carroll Foy’s promises to stop Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) from imposing tighter restrictions on abortions ring hollow in light of donations she’s received from a group that has also backed antiabortion lawmakers, including Sen. Amanda F. Chase (R-Chesterfield).

With early voting underway, some voters are still unsure which of the two candidates can best help lead the party forward as Carroll Foy and Ayala campaign through large swaths of suburban Northern Virginia that neither has represented before.

“It’s an uncommon time, where you just don’t feel like you can believe what anybody puts out there,” said Bette Whisler, 80, a voter in the Lake Ridge section of Prince William who says she has been inundated with campaign mailers in the race. “I hate to see people who are very good be forced to go against another very good person. You’re torn.”

The candidates both have up-from-their bootstraps personal stories that they say inform their policy agendas.

Advertisement

Carroll Foy, 41, grew up in Petersburg, escaping that city’s extreme poverty and crime when she enrolled at the Virginia Military Institute. There, she became among the first Black women to graduate from the military school before she earned her law degree from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego and chose to represent indigent clients.

Ayala, 50, spent her childhood in a low-income area of Alexandria, where her family leaned heavily on government aid programs after her father was fatally shot in the District. She later became a single mother of a son on the autism spectrum, whose struggles prompted Ayala to advocate for special education services as his elementary school’s PTO leader.

Both became politically active in increasingly blue Prince William County during the 2000s, celebrating victories with one another as each rose through their party’s ranks — making their current faceoff awkward for them.

“When you’re friends in a fight … that is challenging,” Ayala said.

Advertisement

Carroll Foy has held the edge in fundraising, collecting $686,000 in donations, with heavy infusions of cash from the Clean Virginia Fund climate group and its supporters since January.

Ayala has $404,000, nearly a quarter of which she transferred from her lieutenant governor’s campaign. But she has received influential endorsements from Democratic former governors Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam and one from Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), who as House Speaker between 2020 and 2022 tapped Ayala to help corral votes as chief deputy whip.

With various veteran Democrats leaving Richmond next year, “the General Assembly is going to change a lot,” said Filler-Corn, who is among those not seeking reelection in November.

“You need people who are proven leaders,” she said, adding that — between campaigning statewide for lieutenant governor — Ayala played a key role in passing gun-safety measures, a law to abolish the death penalty and the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. “That’s definitely her.”

Advertisement

Carroll Foy — who led the charge in the House to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and co-sponsored a 2020 law that repealed abortion requirements proponents argued were medically unnecessary — has support from Democratic Party Caucus leader Rep. Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) and various local elected officials.

She highlights Ayala’s support from the politically powerful Dominion Energy utility company, which donated $25,000 to Ayala’s Senate campaign and $225,000 to her campaign for lieutenant governor.

In campaign mailers, Carroll Foy reminds Democratic voters that Ayala reneged on a 2021 promise not to take Dominion money — a move that had outraged liberal Democrats, who argued that Dominion has been a major obstacle to more climate-friendly laws.

“Integrity matters,” Carroll Foy said. “I am a leader who has kept all of my promises that I’ve made to the people of the commonwealth and I’m a person that they can trust who will do the right thing no matter what. And I think that’s extremely important.”

Advertisement

Ayala defends those contributions, saying they have had no influence on her policy positions.

Carroll Foy also accuses Ayala of not caring enough about workers’ rights, highlighting her support in 2021 to “pass by” or table a bill to repeal the state’s Right to Work law, which prohibits forcing employees to join a union as a condition of employment.

With concerns high at the time over Virginia’s economic recovery from the pandemic, the bill was left in a committee over a procedural issue on an 83-13 vote, with Ayala voting yes along with Filler-Corn and about 30 other Democrats.

Ayala’s campaign says Carroll Foy is distorting her record, which includes attending to the procedural nuances of worker-related bills that became law and sponsoring a 2020 law allowing Virginians to register to vote the same day they cast a ballot.

Advertisement

“I have a track record of delivering for Virginia families,” Ayala said. “I’ve also been battle-tested against Republicans, especially Youngkin and his administration, and what I’ll do is continue to stand up to those Republicans who are trying to drag us backwards on every issue.”

Ayala had earlier voted in favor of moving the bill to repeal Right to Work to the House floor and would be in favor of ending the law, her campaign said.

But with Republicans gaining control of the House and governor’s mansion the following year, that effort has since gone nowhere — embittering some unions against those who blocked it.

“That vote hurt us, and it hurt our movement,” Joe Dabbs, business manager for Local 26 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said in a statement about his union’s support for Carroll Foy. “We need a state senator who we can count on to be on our side, not another politician who can’t be trusted.”

Advertisement

Ayala has lobbed her own attacks, saying in one ad that Carroll Foy is “lying” about her while trying to cover up an early endorsement Carroll Foy received from state Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond), who has said he is personally against abortion in most cases.

The ad and a mailer also point out that Clean Virginia Fund has supported Republicans opposed to abortion, which the group says was based on the Republicans’ pledge to forgo donations from utility companies they regulate.

“If we have to choose, the choice is clear,” Ayala’s mailer says.

Carroll Foy called the mailer “disingenuous.”

“My opponent is once again falling into old habits of hypocrisy in order to win an election,” she said in a statement that points out that Ayala had received $35,000 from Clean Virginia Fund before the group broke with her over the Dominion issue. “My support for abortion rights is unquestionable and unwavering.”

Advertisement

With nearly 2,500 early ballots cast in the race so far, according to a tally kept by the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project, the two candidates and their supporters have been sweeping through the district to turn out more of their voters.

Because Democratic primary election voters tend to be more liberal, Carroll Foy may have the advantage there, said Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

“It’s often less about elite endorsements or experience and more about ideology — having what the more progressive wing of the party would consider the right positions on key issues,” Rozell said.

Andre Elliott, 57, counts himself as a middle-of-the-road voter, saying he’ll “teeter” between the two parties in a given election.

After Carroll Foy recently knocked on his door, the Woodbridge resident listened politely as she touted her record on abortion rights, not sharing his ambivalence on the issue.

Later, Elliott said he wasn’t sure yet how he’d vote or if he liked either candidate, admitting to being mostly concerned about how the state could ease worsening traffic congestion along Interstate 95 that sometimes makes his commute to his job in the District last two hours.

“I listen to all the politicians and I appreciate all the information that they provide,” he said. “But until we actually see progress on those types of things? Only then, do you start to feel satisfied.”

GiftOutline Gift Article