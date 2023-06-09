Friday was a June Day, which usually says a lot

Lest our approach to June and to Friday be colored by the inescapable, by the week’s smoke, haze, pollution and alerts, let us note that by many criteria, including our sense of spring and pleasure, Friday had a lot going.
Atmospheric histories may emphasize the presence here this week of unwanted combustion particles that arrived from afar to assault our nostrils and assail our environmental expectations.
But our high Friday of 77 degrees was six below average, and 15 below the scorching 102 that in 2011 showed the extremes of which June 9 was capable.
Rather, our Friday suggested the intrinsically benign nature of a June unburdened by unwelcome airborne intrusions.
Even Thursday, with its historic hazards, had a high of no more than 79.