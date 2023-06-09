Youngkin blasts Trump charges as proof of ‘two-tiered justice system’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who’s been walking a tightrope with Donald Trump as he mulls a potential 2024 presidential bid, denounced the former president’s criminal indictment as “sad” proof of the nation’s “two-tiered justice system.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “These charges are unprecedented and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” Youngkin (R) tweeted Friday.

“Parents in Virginia know firsthand what it’s like to be targeted by politically motivated actions,” Youngkin continued, weaving in a theme of parental rights that helped propel the political newcomer to the Executive Mansion and national prominence in 2021. “Regardless of your party, this undermines faith in our judicial system at exactly the time when we should be working to restore that trust.”

Youngkin’s suggestion that a rich White man — he didn’t actually name Trump — had been victimized by a “two-tiered justice system” drew fierce pushback, with many critics noting the governor’s opposition to the notion that racial and ethnic minorities face systemic racism. The Republican won the governorship on a promise to purge “critical race theory” from K-12 classrooms, though it was not part of any curriculum. Once in office, Youngkin launched a tip line for parents to report on teachers discussing “inherently divisive” concepts in schools.

“It’s interesting, as a Black American, to witness this sudden Republican interest in unequal systems of justice,” tweeted Christoph Mergerson, assistant professor in race and media at the University of Maryland. “Palpably bad faith. Extra points for the critical race theory dogwhistle. Glenn Youngkin knows his audience.”

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) tweeted a link to a report by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) showing that “white-collar crime enforcement activity … hit a 20-year low [after] Trump took office.”

“Yup. There is a two-tiered justice system,” Hashmi tweeted. “And it’s the exact opposite to what Youngkin just stated.”

Youngkin’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the reaction to his tweet.

A former private-equity chief executive who poured $20 million of his personal fortune into his 2021 campaign, Youngkin has been touted as a possible White House contender since the moment he flipped blue-trending Virginia red. Though he’s failed to register in national polls, Youngkin has continued to feed the buzz with various attention-getting moves, including releasing a campaign-style video that seemed to compare him to Ronald Reagan and ordering the Virginia National Guard to Texas to secure the border with Mexico.

Pundits have praised his ability to come across to suburban swing voters as an affable, vest-sporting basketball dad even while serving up red meat to the MAGA base. He pulled off a tricky balancing act during the gubernatorial campaign with Trump — and Trump’s baseless claims that President Biden had stolen the 2020 election.

Youngkin refused to acknowledge that Biden had legitimately won the presidency until after securing the gubernatorial nomination. Days after winning the nod, he publicly admitted that Biden had been “legitimately elected” but continued to keep Trump fans engaged by making “election integrity” a centerpiece of his campaign.

He’s continued that high-wire act as governor and as a potential rival to Trump for the presidency — generally projecting a guy-next-door image but defending the former president over law enforcement.

When the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and club in August, Youngkin slammed the “stunning move by the DOJ and FBI” and decried “Selective, politically motivated actions.” In March, when Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments to an adult-film star, Youngkin came to his defense — even as the indictment remained sealed, its details unknown.

“The left’s continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system erode people’s faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop,” he tweeted then.

Some Democrats said Youngkin’s defense of Trump Friday, as in March, belies his mild-mannered image.

“These are the words of a MAGA extremist Governor,” Del. Marcus B. Simon (D-Fairfax) tweeted Friday.

Democrats also say that Youngkin’s claim that Trump was the victim of “politically motivated” prosecution amounts to an attack on law enforcement — which they call dangerous in its own right and harmful to the Virginia’s hopes to woo FBI to move its headquarters to the state.

“I’m saddened, but not surprised that @GovernorVA has such disdain for law enforcement and our legal system,” Del. Candi Mundon King (D-Prince William) tweeted. “As this case plays out, it is unacceptable to use coded language to question the legitimacy of our justice system. It’s dangerous & speaks to the worst among us.”

Even before Friday’s tweet, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) suggested that Youngkin’s criticism of the FBI and Department of Justice inquiries into Trump made Virginia a less suitable location for the headquarters.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter dismissed comments from Moore and other Maryland Democrats as partisan attacks.

