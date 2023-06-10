D.C. Pride parade returns after a year of attacks against LGBTQ rights

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The annual Capital Pride Parade is scheduled to return to the streets of D.C. this afternoon, during a year when LGBTQ rights have come under attack nationwide. So far this year, state legislators have introduced a record wave of more than 400 bills and enacted at least 60 laws aimed at limiting transgender people’s access to bathrooms, health care and school athletics, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the ACLU and Movement Advancement Project. Several states have also passed restrictions around drag shows. And some conservative consumers have harassed employees and criticized retailers over Pride displays.

But Ryan A. Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, said organizers are accustomed to working in this kind of environment.

This moment “is extremely frustrating, hurtful, and scary at times,” Bos said. “At the same time, as a community, this is not a place we haven’t been before. … We’ve had to manage counter protest throughout our history, and so it’s no different than today.”

Today’s parade is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., starting from 14th and T streets NW, and following along a 1.5 mile route that ends at 21st and P streets NW. A host of other events, including a free concert on Sunday, are scheduled.

Pride events are expected to proceed as planned, despite smoke from Canadian wildfires that has caused heavy air pollution in Washington. Numerous other events in the region were canceled this week, including a Pride rooftop pool party that had been scheduled for Thursday.

Organizers anticipate 600,000 or more people to “experience” Pride this weekend, whether that means watching the parade or participating in other events, Bos said. “Every year, it’s someone’s first Pride,” he said. People often travel great distances for the event, Bos continued, some of whom “may not feel safe doing that in their hometown.”

Violence against LGBTQ people and other forms of targeting is on the rise, according to ACLED, a conflict monitoring group. In 2022, the group documented more than 240 anti-LGBTQ incidents, which include physical attacks, demonstrations and property damage. This year is on pace to meet or exceed that number, an ACLED researcher told The Post.

The Capital Pride Alliance works with local law enforcement and private security to secure Pride events, Bos said. D.C. police officials said they are not aware of any threats around the parade and are not planning on additional staff.

Shane Mayson, co-owner and operator of Crazy Aunt Helen’s, a restaurant in Washington’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, has seen threats against the LGBTQ community firsthand. In February, Mayson learned of online chatter that the Proud Boys, a far-right wing group whose members include Jan. 6 rioters, might target the restaurant’s Drag Storytime brunch. Instead, a throng of supporters showed up, along with police, to protect the establishment. The event proceeded without incident, but Mayson said that protesters regularly show up when the restaurant hosts events with drag performers.

“Pride is about living out loud, even in spite of those people,” Mayson told The Post this week. “And I don’t even acknowledge that anymore. They are the sad ones to me.”

Mayson, the son of a Pentecostal preacher, moved in 1984 from the conservative confines of Charleston, S.C., to Washington. “I moved here to be gay,” he said. For Mayson, being a young gay man in D.C. meant Pride parades through Dupont Circle, plenty of activism, and waiting tables at Mr. Henry’s, a gay-friendly restaurant on Capitol Hill. In the ensuing decades, Mayson has changed — less civil disobedience, and more spreading of “fairy magic” at his restaurant — as have attitudes toward the LGBTQ community.

“Pride just almost got to a place where it felt like, ‘Do we really even need to this anymore?’” Mayson said. But now “our rights are being threatened” again.

Corporate Tensions

As Pride events have grown in scale, a sometimes uneasy relationship with corporate sponsors has emerged. That tension is particularly acute this year, as some companies’ appeals to LGBTQ customers have provoked backlash. In May, Target pulled from its shelves some Pride-themed merchandise, citing threats to its employees. This spring, Bud Light found itself mired in a similar controversy; a social media campaign featuring transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, led to calls for boycotts and a sales slump.

Target is a Capital Pride sponsor this year. Organizers would not say how much money the company or any other sponsor had provided, but Target’s designation as an “ally” is the base level of sponsorship. Bos, the executive director, told The Post in an email that the group has asked Target “and other corporations to reaffirm their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. However, we will not be goaded by right-wing activists into divisive fights with our allies who have stood with us for many years.”

A spokesperson for Target referred The Post to the company’s statement from May, which focused on “standing with” the LGBTQ community.

Washington has a long history of Pride events, dating back to 1975. The celebration has become a boon for local businesses. Ed Bailey, co-owner of Trade and Number Nine, two queer bars in the District, called it “a gigantically big weekend for us.”

Pixie Windsor, owner of Miss Pixie’s Furnishings & Whatnot, said she welcomes the parade, which winds past her furniture boutique on 14th Street NW. But Windsor closes shop during the parade because the crowds can be overwhelming. She also wants her employees to be able to enjoy the festivities, Windsor said. “I just feel very, very safe during Pride, even though this year has been a lot different than most,” Windsor said. “I worry more about people who are really drunk on a Friday night slamming into my windows than anything else.”

“I know that there will be people probably protesting the Pride parade. But I’ve been seeing a Pride parade for 30 some years. Oh my God, if you want to protest in the middle of all that, go right ahead. You are the odd man out.”

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

