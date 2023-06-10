Zoo’s baby gorilla is named Zahra

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Voting has ended and the newborn gorilla at the National Zoo in Washington now has a name. The baby western lowland gorilla is female and shall, according to the zoo, be called Zahra. Primate keepers at the zoo selected three possible names for the newborn and on Monday, the zoo invited the public to chose its favorite. On Friday, the zoo said that out of more than 24,000 online votes cast, 12,000 chose Zahra.

Accented on the first syllable, Zahra means beautiful flower in Swahili, the zoo said.

Swahili is an African language; western lowland gorillas are native to Africa, living in rainforests where their numbers are said to be in decline.

In fact, the western lowland gorilla is regarded by wildlife authorities as critically endangered. Known as peaceful, the species faces threats that include disease and poaching, specialists say.

As a result, Zahra’s birth at the zoo on May 27, evoked a particular sense of triumph and exhilaration from zoo staff members.

Zahra was the second offspring of Calaya, who delivered Moke, five years ago. Zahra and Moke, her older brother, were both fathered by male gorilla, Baraka.

The naming of Zahra may prompt recollection of the question asked in William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”: “What’s in a name?” In the play, the question is asked in a context that suggests names are not everything and don’t mean that much.

But they may mean a lot, and many of us in Washington and outside of it, zoogoers or not, may feel more comfortable to know that the gorilla youngster, like us, has a name.

Although she was born here, on the zoo’s campus on Connecticut Avenue NW, which in itself may establish a connection to us, it seems somehow instinctively desirable for this creature to carry an individual name, and not merely be known as a member of a species.

Although, to be sure, her species has a firm place in the popular imagination, and is also one of our closest cousins in the animal world.

The famous movie in which a powerful and fearsome primate clung to the top of the Empire State Building was not called merely “Gorilla,” but rather “King Kong.”

Perhaps some of the zoo’s creatures may be without names, but most, if not all, seem to have them. That includes a new addition to the collection, whose arrival here was announced by the zoo on Wednesday.

The zoo reported that we now have among us a new Bennett’s wallaby, which has been named Winton. The alliteratively named creature carries the name of an Australian town, the zoo said, which seems appropriate, as wallabies are native to Australia.

Winton, however, was born not in Australia, but in a zoo in Idaho Falls in 2021. Plans to encourage the survival of his species led to his move here, as he was said to be an appropriate genetic match for the zoo’s female wallabies, one named Victoria and the other named Addie.

Relations between those two and Winton seem to be working out, zoo staffers said.

They noted that Winton “has shown a lot of interest in Victoria and has slowly been winning her over.” He has done this, the staff members said, while being respectful and mostly understanding of the females’ boundaries.

Hence it might be inferred that Washington’s future might include the arrival of wallaby youngsters, or as they are called, joeys.

