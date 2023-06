Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Officers investigating a report of a stabbing around 8:28 a.m. found the man with upper-body trauma in a home. He was taken to a hospital, where he died hours later.

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday morning in Suitland, Md., according to police in Prince George’s County.

As of 1 p.m., no one had been taken into custody, and the weapon used had not been confirmed, said a police spokeswoman, Cpl. Antonia Washington.