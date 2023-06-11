Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lenny Stakofsky was big. Lenny Stakofsky was loud. Lenny Stakofsky was big and loud. “When you think of the typical New Yorker, that was my father,” said his daughter, Sharon Stakofsky-Davis. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Lenny was something else, too. He was generous. “He would do anything for anybody,” Sharon said. “He would give you the coat off his back.”

In 1973, Lenny gave Sharon a kidney out of his body. That kidney has had a remarkable run. It’s been functioning for 50 years — more than twice as long as the average transplant — and has only recently begun to falter.

Lenny died in 1994. His kidney lives on. It’s a 90-year-old kidney inside a 64-year-old body.

“I’m older than my father when he died,” said Sharon, who lives with her husband, Marc Davis, in Fairfax County.

Sharon/Lenny’s kidney is functioning at about 15 percent, and as Sharon and her family await another transplant, it seemed like a good time to remember the man who gave it to her: David “Lenny” Stakofsky, who ran a Carvell ice cream shop on 86th Street in Brooklyn.

Advertisement

“My father was one of those big, New York, Jewish men,” Sharon said. “He was a larger-than-life character.”

Lenny and his wife, Arline, were distraught when doctors at Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn told them their 14-year-old daughter’s kidneys were failing. The organs, Sharon remembered, were the size of beans and functioning at 3 percent.

It was likely, doctors said, that Sharon would die.

Said Sharon: “The way I heard the story, my dad jumped across the desk and said to the head of pediatric nephrology, ‘No she’s not. You’re not going to tell me I had a child for 14 years and I’m not going to have her anymore.’”

Transplants were not as common then as now, and dialysis technology wasn’t as advanced.

Sharon started dialysis, first peritoneal dialysis, when the blood is cleaned inside the body, then hemodialysis, when it’s clean outside, by a machine. Sharon had six hours of hemodialysis five times a week for three months, her mother arranging for teachers to sit beside her, guiding her in her schoolwork.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lenny began to learn everything he could about kidney disease. Lenny did something else, too. He became a fixture at the hospital, moving through the corridors, buttonholing doctors, quizzing them, cajoling them.

“He said to the surgeon, ‘I’m going to give her my kidney. It’s going to be me,’” Sharon said.

The hospital had never done a pediatric kidney transplant before, Sharon said. But a renowned doctor was on the way from California, Samuel L. Kountz. It was he who would put Lenny’s left kidney in Sharon, after fellow surgeon Khalid Butt removed it from Lenny.

The first thing Sharon said when she awoke from the anesthesia was, “Is it working?”

It was — and has been for far longer than anyone expected.

Kountz enlisted Sharon to proselytize about her operation, speaking with doctors and politicians.

Advertisement

“He took me up to Albany when they were trying to get transplantation into the public eye,” Sharon said.

A year after her transplant, Sharon wrote an essay for the Staten Island Sunday Advance.

“I am glad that I live in an age when miracles like this can be performed,” she wrote.

And now Lenny’s kidney is weakening. None of Sharon’s family members — husband Marc; their sons, Andrew, 36, and Evan, 33 — is an exact match.

Last month, Evan donated one of his kidneys to someone in Chicago as part of the National Kidney Registry’s Voucher Program. That will improve Sharon’s chances of getting a perfect match when the time comes. That could happen in the next few months.

“A kidney is one thing you can donate while you’re living and see the results of it,” Sharon said.

For Sharon, the results meant going to college, getting married, having children, meeting her grandchildren, having a normal life.

Advertisement

“Life is just precious,” she said. “You don’t realize it as you go to work every day or you cook dinner or pay your bills. You don’t realize how precious it is until you’re teetering on the edge.”

I wondered whether the transplant had created a special bond with her father or changed her in any way.

“Yes,” she said. “A lot of the Jewish foods that my dad ate, I wouldn't touch.”

One of those was kishke, a type of sausage. When she was still recovering in the hospital, Sharon asked her father for it.

“And he said, ‘You don’t like that.’ I said, ‘I know, but I really want it.’”

She loves kishke now.

And how about Lenny? Did the surgery slow him down at all, make him a bit quieter?

“No,” Sharon said. “He got louder. He would tell the story, lifting up his shirt to show his scar. ‘Look at this,’ he’d say. ‘I saved my daughter.’”

GiftOutline Gift Article