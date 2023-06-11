Three dead, three injured in Annapolis shooting

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Three people were killed and three others were wounded Sunday evening in an outbreak of gunfire in Annapolis, city officials said. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Paddington Place, a residential street about two miles south of the downtown area. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The three who were slain all apparently died at the scene. Police said the victims, whose names were not provided, were men who ranged in age from 20s to 50s.

No information was immediately available about the conditions of the wounded.

Police did not discuss any possible motives at a briefing late Sunday. They said a weapon had been found, and someone described as a person of interest had been located.

No charges had been placed in the incident.

City officials said the shooting happened in a middle-class neighborhood that authorities did not view as a trouble spot. It is a couple of miles from the State House.

Officials said it appeared the gunfire stemmed from a personal dispute, but details were not disclosed. Annapolis Police Chief Edward C. Jackson said it was possible that shots were exchanged during the incident.

“Nothing gets resolved” through the use of firearms, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said.

GiftOutline Gift Article