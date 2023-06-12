D.C. leaders celebrate McMillan development, but community is divided

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

City leaders marked progress Monday in the multimillion-dollar transformation of a former sand filtration facility in Northwest Washington that has been the subject of multiple lawsuits and protests into a hub of community amenities and private development. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “This is a day a lot of people have been waiting for, literally for more than a generation,” said Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large), who grew up near the McMillan site, at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW.

Against the rumbling backdrop of neon-vested construction workers and their equipment, McDuffie joined other local leaders telling a crowd of community members about the forthcoming park, community center and pool slated to open in 2024. Private developers will deliver a grocery store, retail shops, restaurants, housing units and health-care facilities on the north side of the site by 2026. The development of 146 townhouses and 467 rental apartments is part of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s initiative to create more housing in D.C.

Advertisement

The project also preserves some of the unique historical structures on the site, including 20 sand silos and two underground filter beds. Circular sand bins will remain the same structurally, said William Saffron, a project designer working with architectural firm Quinn Evans, but their internal space could be used for public amenities such as restaurants or coffee shops.

“I am just really excited that the District has stayed the course,” Bowser (D) said, briefly hinting at the nearly 36-year saga of protests, red tape and lawsuits over the McMillan project.

The 25-acre historical site — home to a network of catacombs and sand bins once used to purify the city’s water during typhoid outbreaks — was one of the last untouched parcels of land in a city grappling with rising living costs. What exactly to do with a landmark designed by the son of famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted has been a perpetual question mark — and since the city purchased the site in the 1980s, potential answers have been rife with community disagreements.

Advertisement

Chantal James has lived here for 11 years in the same house her grandmother bought decades ago. She said she thought the development would push out working-class African Americans.

“We do not want our neighborhood gentrified,” said James, 36, who was not at Monday’s event. “Every time I see those little cranes, it fills me with rage. It’s better walled off as an abandoned property than what they’re doing.”

Activists who want the site to be a green space for the community say the project will increase traffic and pollution in the area. They have long argued that the development goes against community needs in favor of what developers want.

“We were destroyed by the power of the city government to relentlessly push ahead,” said Daniel Goldon Wolkoff, a member of Save McMillan Park, one of two community groups whose lawsuits targeted the project for years. Their last appeal over the validity of the city’s demolition permits was ruled null after the D.C. Council passed legislation directing that the project “shall proceed expeditiously and without further delay through all phases.”

Advertisement

Despite the controversy, some residents are excited about the coming amenities.

“One of the reasons why we moved here was because of the development,” said Anne Havemann, 41. She wanted her 5-month-old daughter, Sophie, and 2-year-old son, Owen, to grow up in a neighborhood with a pool, splash pad and recreational center — all of which will be on the McMillan site once it’s complete.

“I think the neighbors have won,” she said. “D.C. has won.”

It took other residents longer to be convinced.

“I was opposed to it all at first because I didn’t like the change,” said Laverne Grant, 66, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than four decades. But soon, she wanted the redevelopment of the site, seeing it as something for her grandchildren.

“It’s something I’ve been waiting for,” she said.

GiftOutline Gift Article