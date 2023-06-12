Parking dispute preceded shooting at Annapolis graduation party

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

A man who is accused of killing three people and wounding three others in an Annapolis shooting had just been arguing with a neighbor over street parking during a large graduation party before opening fire Sunday night, according to officials and charging documents filed in the case. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Charles Robert Smith, 45, of Annapolis, has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and related counts in the killings of 55-year-old Nicholas Mireles, 27-year-old Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz and 25-year-old Christian Marlon Segovia, Annapolis Police Chief Edward C. Jackson said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

“ … A parent’s … proudest moment is their kid’s graduation from high school. And on a graduation day, on a block party, where you’re around family, where you should feel safe, this kind of violence happened,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said at the news conference. “When you turn violent, and you have access to guns, this is the kind of thing that happens.”

Smith is being held in jail without bond. His family could not be reached for comment Monday and online court records did not list an attorney for Smith.

Nicholas Mireles and Mario Mireles were father and son, and Segovia was a friend of Mario’s, according to charging documents. They were found in a yard and pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the shooting Sunday night on Paddington Place, there was “a large party with many cars parking on the street,” according to the charging documents.

During that time, a City of Annapolis Parking Enforcement employee received a parking complaint that a car was parked blocking the driveway where Smith’s car was parked.

Mario Mireles went to that residence “to talk about the parking” with someone there and an argument ensued, according to the charging documents. Smith then came home “and confronted Mario Mireles.”

“The verbal argument became physical and Mr. Smith pulled out a gun. He and Mario Mireles tussled over the gun. During the tussle, Mr. Smith shot Mario Mireles. He also shot Christian Segovia,” police said in the charging documents. “Mr. Smith then stood over Mario Mireles and shot him several more times.”

Partygoers heard the gunfire and saw Mario Mireles on the ground, according to the charging documents. While they attempted to help, Smith went back into his house, “retrieved a rifle and then began to fire out of the front window of his residence at the people attempting to render aid to Mario Mireles and Christian Segovia.”

Smith shot and killed Mario Mireles’s father, Nicholas, who came to his son’s aid, the charging documents said. According to witnesses, none of the victims had a firearm, police said in the charging documents. Ballistic evidence was collected from the outside and inside of a residence near the victims, including from near a window “that was shattered as if someone was firing from inside the residence.”

According to charging documents, when officers arrived around 7:57 p.m., Smith was at a front door “with his hands up, surrendering to police.” He told police “that he shot the people because they shot at his house,” police said in charging documents. Smith was taken into custody.

Three victims who survived the shooting were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition, Jackson said.

When he arrived at the scene Sunday night, Jackson said there were “easily 150 to 200” people outside.

At the news conference, Jackson said he could not confirm that the parking dispute was the motive of the shooting. When asked, Jackson said it is “too early to tell” whether the shooting may have been a hate crime, but police “have to look at every possible angle.” Smith is White, and Mireles, Mireles Ruiz and Segovia were Hispanic, Jackson said.

“Something happened that caused the suspect, or now defendant, to use deadly force and to cause that kind of damage,” Jackson said. “We’re still very, very much trying to find out what was the motivation behind this.”

Police have not determined whether there was an exchange of gunfire. The indications are that “the suspect was on his property and fired toward the victims,” Jackson said.

The weapons used in the shooting were a “long gun” and a semiautomatic handgun, Jackson said, adding that the weapons are being processed and he could not confirm the make and model of the guns.

Jackson said the FBI is assisting with processing the crime scene and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is processing ballistic evidence.

County officials and leaders at the news conference called for an end to gun violence and offered resources.

“Today, Annapolis grieves, but this pain is accompanied by purpose,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) said. “Knowing that in response we will choose to do more than give hearts and thoughts and prayers because that’s simply not enough. We will choose to tackle the issues of violence in our communities head-on, unapologetically and unafraid because this moment demands that we be fearless.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) said he has worked with a gun violence prevention task force and intervention team to reduce violence alongside Buckley. But Pittman said: “I don’t think there’s anything that we as a local jurisdiction could have done to prevent weapons of the kind that were used.”

“They were powerful enough to do a huge amount of damage on the front lawn of a home in a quiet neighborhood in a short amount of time,” Pittman said. “Weapons like this have no place in our neighborhoods.”

Jackson said the crime scene will likely be held for another day and there are search warrants for “several residences in the area in the effort to obtain evidence.”

Efforts to reach relatives of Mireles, of Odenton, Mireles Ruiz, of Annapolis and Segovia, of Severn, on Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Officials vowed support for the community, particularly the Latino community, including community outreach services that will be provided over the coming days.

“This was an isolated incident,” Jackson said. “Annapolis still remains one of the safest cities in the region.”

Samantha Latson contributed to this report.

