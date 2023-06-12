Mother of 6-year-old who shot Va. teacher pleads guilty to gun charges

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot a teacher at Virginia’s Richneck Elementary School in January pleaded guilty to federal gun charges Monday, and a filing by prosecutors appears to undercut her lawyer’s assertion that the gun used in the shooting was safely stored.

Deja Taylor, 26, of Newport News, Va., pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of being an illegal drug user while possessing a firearm and one count of falsely claiming she did not smoke marijuana on the background check form she filled out when she purchased the handgun her son used in the shooting. Federal law prohibits users of illegal drugs from possessing a firearm, and purchasers have to attest they are not drug users at the time they buy a gun.

Under the terms of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend that Taylor face between 18 to 24 months in prison when she is sentenced — though that is not binding on the judge. She is scheduled to be sentenced October 18. Taylor faces a second set of charges in state court that have yet to be resolved.

The case drew national attention because of the young age of the shooter, and sparked outcry in Newport News over whether administrators did enough to prevent it. Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher who was gravely wounded in the incident, filed a $40 million lawsuit against Richneck administrators and other Newport News school officials, alleging that an assistant principal ignored at least three warnings from teachers and school employees that the boy had a gun on the day of the shooting.

James Ellenson, an attorney for Taylor, had previously said the 9mm Taurus was safely secured on the top shelf of Taylor’s bedroom closet with a trigger lock attached. He said it was unclear how the boy got ahold of the weapon before bringing it to school.

But federal prosecutors wrote in a statement of facts filed with the plea deal that investigators found no lock box, trigger lock or trigger lock key during a search of Taylor’s residences following the shooting. Authorities did find a firearm barrel lock in a trash bag that had been filled a few weeks before the shooting at one of Taylor’s homes, according to the statement of facts.

Taylor admitted to being a marijuana user for 11 years and to lying about her drug use when she purchased the handgun at a Yorktown, Va. gun shop in July 2022, according to the statement of facts. A search of her purse, a car and rooms at residences she shared with her mother and father turned up large amounts marijuana and drug paraphernalia, federal prosecutors wrote.

Taylor was arrested in April 2021 after she was stopped for speeding in Williamsburg, Va., according to the statement of facts. The arresting officer allegedly found marijuana in plain view, digital scales and marijuana and pills in Taylor’s purse. Her son, who later carried out the shooting, was in the car “directly next to … several marijuana edibles that looked like rice treats,” federal prosecutors wrote. Taylor denied knowledge of the drugs in the car.

Gene Rossi, another attorney for Taylor, said his client was regretful about the shooting. She had previously apologized for what happened and said her son suffered from ADHD.

“This case is a tragedy, a perfect storm of horrible consequences,” Rossi said. “A terrible tragedy because a wonderful teacher’s life was almost taken, but also a tragedy because a very young son got hold — somehow — of a gun owned by Ms. Deja Taylor. Although Ms. Taylor’s role in this tragedy is an accident, she will forever have guilt … We now move to sentencing when we will ask the court for compassion.”

Diane Toscano, an attorney for Zwerner, said in a statement that Taylor’s attorney’s claims about the gun have been exposed as false.

“The attorney’s statements that the gun was safely secured defied common sense, now we know it also defied the evidence," Toscano said.

Newport News police said the boy brought Taylor’s gun to school in a backpack on the afternoon of Jan. 6.

Zwerner’s lawsuit alleges that she personally told the assistant principal, Ebony Parker, that the boy threatened to beat up a kindergartner and was in a “violent mood” in the hours before the shooting. Zwerner also alleges the boy showed the gun to a fellow student at recess and threatened to shoot the other boy if he told anyone.

After recess, Zwerner, 25, was teaching a class when the boy pulled out the gun at his desk and shot her, police said. The bullet hit her hand and chest, but Zwerner managed to evacuate the students from the classroom before she exited and collapsed in the school’s office.

Zwerner was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and has undergone multiple surgeries. She described the shooting as surreal in her only interview about what happened on the “Today” show.

“Some days are not so good days where I can’t get up out of bed,” Zwerner said during the March interview. “Some days are better than others where I can get out of bed and make it to my appointments. From going through what I’ve gone through, I try to stay positive. I try to have a positive outlook on what’s happened and where my future’s heading.”

The boy’s family said he has been receiving mental health care since the shooting and is in the care of his grandfather. Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard E. Gwynn said in a previous interview that the boy would not be charged in connection with the shooting.

A Newport News grand jury indicted Taylor in April on one felony count of child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly storing a firearm in such a way that a child could gain access to it. Ellenson said he is seeking a plea deal on those charges. A trial is currently scheduled for Aug. 15.

Gwynn has also empaneled a special grand jury in April to continue to investigate any security lapses that contributed to the shooting. To date, the special grand jury has not issued any indictments or reports on the incident.

