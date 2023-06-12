Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Do you remember where you were when you first heard the word “Verizon”? Me neither. I do remember thinking, What does that even mean? A very horizontal horizon? Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Well, I just now went to the Verizon website and found a news release from the year 2000 that explains: “The new name comes from the Latin word ‘veritas,’ which means truth, and also connotes certainty and reliability; and ‘horizon,’ which signifies the possibilities ahead.”

I’d gone to the website to refresh my memory about where Verizon came from. It was from the merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE. And Bell Atlantic was a descendant of American Telephone and Telegraph, known as AT&T.

I took this meandering journey down a figurative Memory Lane so we could arrive at an actual physical lane: Atteentee Road in Springfield, Va. When David Crowe first moved to the D.C. area in the late 1970s, he lived on that street, which was pronounced just like that telecom company: “A-T-N-T.”

Wrote David, who lives in Afton, Va., now: “The story I was told was that a major phone line runs down the road but an abbreviation was not an allowable name. Interestingly, I still got mail using the abbreviation along with several variations of the spelled-out version.”

Advertisement

Could the street really be named after AT&T? Apparently so. Chris Barbuschak from the City of Fairfax Regional Library’s Virginia Room pulled a deed from July 12, 1918, in which Joseph R. Hayden, a Nebraska department store magnate, granted the American Telephone and Telegraph Company of Virginia the rights to construct and operate telephone and telegraph lines through his property, or, as the deed put it: “the right, privilege and authority to construct, operate and maintain its lines of telephone and telegraph, including the necessary poles, wires, cables and fixtures upon, over and across the property which I own.”

It also gave AT&T the right to trim trees along the lines.

Hayden’s property was among hundreds of acres sold in 1946 to Carr Inc., the company owned by Edward R. Carr that developed much of Springfield. In 1951, Carr sold the section that includes Atteentee Road to Crestwood Construction. Crestwood built the homes along Atteentee Road.

Advertisement

Even today, when so much in our lives is wireless, utility poles still run along Atteentee Road.

Meanwhile, over in Reston, we find the oddly — and frankly, misleadingly — named Temporary Road. It runs between Reston Parkway and North Shore Drive.

Tom Boltz and his wife, Jean, live in the Greenspring retirement community in Springfield, but they used to live in Reston. A few years ago they were on vacation when they met a woman who said her boyfriend had worked as a young man for Robert E. Simon when the developer was planning Reston.

“I commented that I wondered if he might know the origin of the Temporary Road name,” Tom wrote. “She said she didn’t know, but then said, ‘Let’s call him up and find out.’”

A phone was produced, and Tom had a chance to consult a primary source.

“He told me that Fairfax County always required that developers furnish a name for any roads shown on a development map when it was submitted to the government,” Tom wrote. “Just before submission of the plans for that section of Reston, someone noticed that this very short road was unnamed. So he suggested calling it ‘Temporary Road’ with the idea of renaming it later and his boss accepted his idea to avoid any submission delay. However, no one ever got around to submitting new paperwork to give the road a better name and so it has remained Temporary Road to this day.”

Advertisement

This particular Temporary Road was an earlier Temporary Road that actually was temporary. It connected North Shore Drive and Old Reston Avenue, running in front of the Temporary Road Picnic Pavilion.

In 1984, the Reston Land Corp. started work to realign that road to the north to better serve new apartment buildings.

“Part of the original road still exists and is now a trail,” wrote Chris from the Virginia Room. “Temporary Road relocated to its present site and became permanent in 1985.”

In 2000, Jackie Friedlander recounted the road’s history in the Reston Times. She noted that the intention had always been to come up with something else. “When the county government started searching for a permanent name, however, the residents insisted on keeping the old familiar ‘Temporary’ title,” she wrote.

But when you think about it, isn’t everything temporary?

GiftOutline Gift Article