Suspect in Va. shooting, abductions found dead by suicide, police say

Dana Paul Roman, 45, of Richmond, was found dead of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound" after the chase, which ended in the city of Richmond, authorities said. Attempts to reach Roman's family were not immediately successful.

Henrico County police said that at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Roman is believed to have attacked and abducted someone in the 6500 block of Van Ness Place, southeast of Richmond. They alleged he then drove with the person to Fairfax County.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police officers responded to a shooting in the 12000 block of Thunder Chase Drive, police said. Officials said they found someone inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds and another person in a car a short distance away, suffering from a stab wound to the arm and trauma to the face.

Police said they believe Roman had driven to the address from Henrico County, then got out of the car and began shooting. Both victims were known to Roman, police said. They are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said they searched the area but could not find Roman. As their investigation continued, they said, Roman abducted another person in the Reston area and forced that person to drive him back to Henrico County.

Henrico officials later found that person physically unharmed, police said. Fairfax County detectives got warrants to charge Roman with abduction by force, carjacking, two counts of felony firearm use, malicious wounding and assault.

Henrico police said in a Monday statement that at about 3 a.m., officers found Roman and chased him, but Roman got away. At about 9 a.m., Henrico police said they found his vehicle and chased him into the city of Richmond.

Roman crashed the car and ran away from officers, and he later shot himself, authorities said. Officials said that the officers did not fire their weapons.

