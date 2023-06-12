Rain fell Monday in dry D.C. region, but not much

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rain fell in sprinkles, sighs and spatters throughout the D.C. area Monday, but perhaps this dry region found those relatively small amounts better than what we had received earlier this month, which was virtually nothing.

Clouds seemed to do their part, often filling the skies, blotting out the strong sunlight of June and bustling about as if preparing to show their prowess at producing precipitation.

But alas, for all the atmospheric ominousness — and for all the desire of so many to obtain nature’s aid for needy lawn, farm and tree — except for a few scattered downpours, the droplet quantity that actually descended seemed but a pittance.

By 5 p.m. Dulles International Airport had apparently hit the jackpot. It measured 0.09 inches. But drought and dryness do not yield to such meager amounts.

Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport had recorded even less. The 5 p.m. total came to one-twentieth of an inch. (More fell later.)

In Washington, the National Weather Service gave the official 5 p.m. total as 0.03 inches.

Yet storms do not stop work at 5 p.m. Not surrendering their rainy potential, the clouds lavished 0.2 inches on Washington between 5 and 6 p.m., a lot for the day and a lot for the month.

In the evening, clouds still sailed across our skies. In one place, a single swollen mass of droplets showed a spectrum of gray, from near black at one end to the look at the other of worn whiteness.

Finally, by sunset it appeared that clouds had largely surrendered the western sky. A few remained to carry the orange tinge of daylight’s end.

The day may have started with hopeful cries of “rain, rain,” but it may have ended with wistful calls to come again another day.

