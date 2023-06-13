Man, 24, dies of injuries after Monday night shooting in Southeast D.C.

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 24-year-old was fatally shot in Southeast Washington, and police have arrested a 46-year-old man in the Monday night incident, authorities said. Maurice Robinson of Northeast Washington died of his injuries at a hospital Tuesday. Efforts to reach his family were unsuccessful. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight David Pena of Southeast Washington has been charged with second-degree murder while armed. Efforts to reach his family were unsuccessful, and an attorney was not listed in court records.

On Monday about 8:45 p.m., police said they responded to the 300 block of 30th Street SE for a reported shooting. The officers did not locate any victims but later learned that a man was at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident determined that the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Southern Avenue SE, according to D.C. police.

As of Tuesday, 105 people had been killed in the District — up 19 percent compared with the same time last year, when there were more than 200 homicides for only the second time in almost two decades.

Last week, D.C. surpassed 100 killings at the earliest point in two decades.

GiftOutline Gift Article