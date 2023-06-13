Man, 24, dies of injuries after Monday night shooting in Southeast D.C.

A 24-year-old was fatally shot in Southeast Washington, and police have arrested a 46-year-old man in the Monday night incident, authorities said.
On Monday about 8:45 p.m., police said they responded to the 300 block of 30th Street SE for a reported shooting. The officers did not locate any victims but later learned that a man was at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives investigating the incident determined that the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Southern Avenue SE, according to D.C. police.
As of Tuesday, 105 people had been killed in the District — up 19 percent compared with the same time last year, when there were more than 200 homicides for only the second time in almost two decades.
Last week, D.C. surpassed 100 killings at the earliest point in two decades.