Growing up in the District's Trinidad neighborhood in the 1970s, Roslyn Mickens heard stories from her parents about the indignities experienced by Black people in D.C. during the Jim Crow era. A young Roslyn would ask questions about that peculiar institution but didn't always understand the answers.

"'Why couldn't my grandparents vote?'" she recalled wanting to know. "'Why do I have to be twice as good as Whites'? My parents told me about racism, but it made no sense."

Years later, while in college and then while serving in the military, she began to better understand the harms caused by racism. Sometimes, a new revelation about the treatment of enslaved people would infuriate her, as if the tragedy had just occurred, she recalled.

She needed an outlet, a way to turn resentment into positive action. Just over four years ago, Mickens came across an online discussion group about reparations for slavery. Mickens found common cause with Kelly Matthews, an accountant who was also coming to grips with America’s racial past.

Matthews grew up in the District’s Riverside Terrace neighborhood, a solid Black working class enclave that provided a protective bubble for kids like her. “I knew nothing about racism,” she recalled, describing her childhood mind-set at the time as “ignorantly blissful.”

The online discussion group drew more members and soon evolved into an organization — called the DMV Freedmen, composed of American Freedmen residing in the D.C. metropolitan area.

Mickens, a schoolteacher, was elected president and Matthews was elected treasurer.

“We are just regular people that had to get into this because our elected officials aren’t making much progress,” Mickens said.

Their strategy for progress has proved to be controversial: severely narrowing the definition of who is eligible for reparations.

“We have reached the conclusion that the U.S. Supreme Court will never honor reparations claim that is rooted in racial terms, and we agree with that,” Matthews said. “Reparations is not a cure for racism. This is not about reparations for ‘Black’ people. Anybody can say they are ‘Black’ these days. This is about reparations for the descendants of America’s emancipated people, which are the freedmen.”

The Freedmen plan mirrors one adopted by the American Descendants of Slavery, which would require at least one parent’s ancestry to be traced to a formerly enslaved person.

The DMV Freedmen are aware that the odds are against them. Although most Black people think reparations are owed, few think they will ever be paid. An overwhelming majority of White people strongly oppose the idea.

Also, some Pan Africanist advocates believe that differentiating among Black people would foster bitter divisiveness and lead to xenophobia.

The DMV Freedmen take sides with William Darity, a Duke University professor of economics, who has called for $14 trillion in reparations for descendants. “It’s hard to argue that those who immigrated voluntarily deserve the same reparations as the descendants of those brought to the United States in chains,” says Darity.

The case for reparations rests on myriad wrongs done to enslaved people and many broken promises to compensate them for their labors. Most notable was a pledge to give freedmen 40 acres, which the federal government reneged on. The federal government did honor a promise to give 1.5 million mostly White families 160 acres each under the Homestead Act in 1862.

Mickens would like the federal government to take a more creative approach to reparations. In addition to the cash payouts, her group wants targeted skill development for freedmen.

“America goes around the world draining other countries of their skilled populations but never truly building up its own people,” Mickens said. “Why not pledge to turn out 50,000 new freedmen nurses? Or more freedmen doctors? Don’t just help some group you decided to call ‘people of color’ and claim you’ve done something for the freedmen.”

Members of the DMV American Freedmen recently gathered at the Freedman’s Bank at Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Street NW, across from the White House. Now an annex to the Treasury Department, the bank is located on the site of the original Freedman’s Savings and Trust Company, which was established in 1865 by then-President Abraham Lincoln to help newly freed enslaved people become financial stable.

But after freedmen had deposited more than $3 million in the bank, the bank began lending the money to White businessmen who couldn’t repay their loans. The bank defaulted and the freedmen lost everything. No reparations have been paid for that either.

“We are not owed anything as ‘African Americans’ or as ‘Blacks’ or ‘Negroes’ or ‘minorities,’” Mickens said. “We are owed things as freedmen, and we don’t need any new studies to tell us about that.”

The DMV Freedmen say holding the nation accountable is what keeps them going.

“When America was being built, we were being excluded from economic development,” Matthews said. “What we got were massacres; were burned, lynched, bombed, drowned, waterlogged. Anytime we tried to make it, our Black excellence was met with White violence, Black Codes, convict leasing, school segregation.”

Mickens says the struggle for reparations helped her understand the history lesson that her parents were trying to teach when she was a girl.

“The past is not the past,” she said. “Racism endures, the legacy of slavery lives on. But a new generation of freedmen will always be there demanding that the nation make amends.”

