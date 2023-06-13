Six convicted in connection with 2018 killing of 10-year-old girl in D.C.

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A jury in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday convicted six men of a variety of crimes, including first-degree murder and conspiracy, in connection with the 2018 fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson as she stood with her older sister near an ice cream truck in Northeast Washington. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The verdict after a three-month trial was a mostly a win for prosecutors, as the jury agreed that most of those charged were responsible for the most serious offenses. One defendant, though, was found not guilty of first-degree murder.

The killing has long troubled D.C. officials, and Makiyah’s face became a symbol of the human toll of gun violence on city streets.

Homicide detectives arrested 11 people in connection with the shooting — although only six were defendants during this trial: Quentin Michals, 25, of Southeast Washington; Qujuan Thomas, 24, of Southeast Washington; Isaiah Murchison, 23, of Southeast Washington; Darrise Jeffers, 23, of Southeast Washington; Gregory Taylor, 27, of Southeast Washington; and Marquell Cobbs, 21, of Clinton, Md.

Michals, Thomas, Murchison, Jeffers and Taylor were found guilty of first-degree murder. Cobbs was acquitted of that charge but found guilty of conspiracy.

The men will be sentenced in October. A trial is scheduled for two additional defendants in the coming weeks.

It was a challenging case for federal prosecutors. There was no DNA directly linking any of the men to the shooting, and no one confessed.

Prosecutors argued that members of the Wellington Park crew stole a car and assembled an arsenal of weapons as part of a plot to target people associated with the Clay Terrace neighborhood. Prosecutors alleged that masked men jumped out of the stolen Infiniti and fired 50 bullets indiscriminately into the courtyard of an apartment in the early evening of July 16, 2018.

One of the bullets, fired from an assault rifle, pierced Makiyah’s back, “obliterated” her heart and exited through her chest, Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Bach said during her closing arguments. Four other people in the courtyard, in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, also were wounded by the gunfire.

Federal prosecutors based much their case on text messages and social media posts that authorities say showed the men boasting and rapping about the shooting.

But defense attorneys argued that their clients had merely written lyrics about a lifestyle of guns and violence and that there was no evidence that the men were actually involved in the crimes of which they were accused.

The shooters wore masks and latex gloves. Fingerprints from only two of the defendants were found in a car that authorities say the men used in obtaining the weapons.

