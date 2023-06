A Woodbridge, Va., man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of a woman he was in a relationship with, according to Prince George’s County.

Police identified the man as Keith Marcellus Ford, 39, and the victim as Tiffany Ward, 28. Ward was found unresponsive May 18 at 8:45 a.m. in her apartment in the 6200 block of Westchester Park Dr. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.