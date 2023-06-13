Left-leaning Md. shows opposition to banning gas-powered cars, poll finds

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A new poll shows left-leaning Maryland is deeply averse to one of Gov. Wes Moore's largest environmental initiatives to cut carbon emissions, with 61 percent of those surveyed saying they oppose plans to end sales of gas-powered cars by 2035.

Moore announced plans this spring to combat climate change by phasing out sales of gas-powered cars, setting a goal that matches California's ambitious program and would reduce the largest source of Maryland's green house gas emissions. The regulation would take effect in September, ratcheting up the percentage of electric vehicles sold in Maryland.

Half of those surveyed said they “strongly opposed” the idea.

A spokesman for Moore defended the program in a statement, saying the proposal will cut emissions and pay economic dividends by positioning the state in the green economy.

“Governor Moore firmly believes Maryland will lead the clean energy revolution through a strategic plan to cut carbon, invest in green technology, and ensure that Marylanders of all backgrounds can get involved in building a more sustainable future,” Carter Elliott IV, a spokesman for Moore, said in an email.

The Gonzales Poll, released Tuesday, offers the first public polling on the plan. It finds a strong partisan split in support for the measure — and that opinions shift when respondents learn either about the environmental benefits or the cost of the plan.

Democrats make up a strong majority in Maryland, but only 55 percent support the proposal with 43 percent opposed.

Two-thirds of independents, who are roughly 20 percent of the electorate, said they opposed the plan. And an overwhelming 92 percent of Republicans, who are roughly a quarter of the electorate, opposed it as well.

But a chunk of respondents quickly changed their minds, muddying the picture.

Support for the proposal grows by 11 percent when respondents were told it could dramatically cut carbon emissions. Support erodes by 12 percent when respondents were told it could increase the average cost of a car.

The poll of 841 registered Maryland voters, conducted May 30 - June 6, has a 3.5 percentage-point margin of error.

Maryland residents were more optimistic about the direction of the state than that of the nation, the poll found. Fifty-four percent said they thought Maryland was moving in the right direction, but only 29 percent said the same about the country.

The poll also found Moore, five months into his tenure, with job approval ratings slightly higher than President Biden, whom Moore has been a strong supporter.

Statewide, 55 percent of voters approve of the job Moore is doing, with 27 percent disapproving and 18 percent not offering an opinion. His support was highest among Democrats — 77 percent approve — and lowest among Republicans, although 2 in 10 said they approved of the job Moore has done so far.

Moore, currently the only Black governor of a U.S. state, saw the strongest support from Black voters, 79.6 percent of whom said they approved of the job he was doing. Sixty percent of women, regardless of party affiliation, supported the governor, compared to 49.5 percent of men.

Respondents had similar views of Biden, with 52 percent approving, but a larger share of 47 percent disapproving of the president. Support was highest among Democrats — 79 percent approved — and lowest among Republicans, with just 7 percent approving of the president. Biden’s support among dropped significantly 6 percent-points since the last Gonzales poll, in January.

