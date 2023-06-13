Virginia Democratic Party’s direction at stake in competing donations

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Climate-related issues and energy policies have not been central to any of the competitive Democratic primary races in Virginia’s General Assembly this year. But that hasn’t kept two of the most influential voices on those subjects from making big donations to candidates in next week’s primary election, hoping to shift the party’s direction following redistricting that promises to reshuffle the legislature.

The Clean Virginia Fund climate group has poured several hundred thousand dollars into multiple campaigns since May, giving fuel to more liberal candidates in closely watched contests against establishment Democrats who’ve held leadership positions, according to an analysis by the nonprofit and nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project of campaign finance disclosures that were due Monday.

Meanwhile, the Dominion Energy utility company’s political action committee contributed hefty sums to more center-left legislators — infusions of cash that have contributed to mailers and campaign ads flooding voters in the run-up to the June 20 primary.

Many of the contributions are concentrated on races in the Senate, where Democrats have a thin majority. Veteran political analyst Bob Holsworth said many of the races are in districts that won’t be competitive in the general election in November — so the real contest is in the primary.

“But what you’re seeing is probably the largest and most visible progressive versus center-left challenge that we’ve seen in Virginia,” he said. “Clean Virginia obviously thinks this is the one opportunity they have to make a more dramatic shift in the composition of the Democratic Senate.”

Former delegate Lashrecse Aird, who is in a tight race with Sen. Joseph D. Morrisey (Richmond) for the Democratic nomination in the 13th District in Petersburg, has been the biggest beneficiary of the late infusions of cash, according to VPAP.

During the reporting period that began in April, Aird collected $814,600, with Clean Virginia Fund contributing $125,000 and an additional $35,000 coming from Sonjia Smith, wife of the fund’s multimillionaire founder Michael D. Bills.

Morrissey — considered to be an X-factor in the chamber over abortion rights because of his personal opposition to the procedure — received nearly $320,000 in donations, of which $75,000 came from Dominion.

In Northern Virginia, former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy received a combined $430,000 from Clean Virginia Fund and Smith, with her total for the period at $771,000. Former delegate Hala S. Ayala, who is running against Carroll Foy for the Democratic nomination for Senate District 33, got $100,000 from Dominion during the same period, for a total of $331,000.

Nearby, Sen. George L. Barker (D-Fairfax) collected $200,000 from Dominion — nearly a third of his total intake for the period — while Stella Pekarsky, his opponent for the nomination in the 36th District, received $340,000 from Clean Virginia Fund and Smith, 80 percent of her total for the period.

Sen. Dave Marsden (D-Fairfax) did not receive money from either group during the same period, though Dominion earlier contributed $65,000 to his campaign for the 35th District. Clean Virginia Fund and Smith have given Heidi Drauschak — Marsden’s opponent — $360,000 since May.

Both Clean Virginia Fund and Dominion said they contributed to candidates who shared their goals and ideals.

“All of these candidates share a principle that is critical for a functioning state democracy — a commitment to refusing campaign contributions from Virginia’s electric utilities and to shifting the political power in Virginia from those corporate monopolies to the people of the Commonwealth,” Clean Virginia Fund, a vocal Dominion critic, said in a statement.

“We look forward to a day when the Virginia legislature passes broad-based campaign finance reform that systemically puts the public interest above monopoly profit interest, and will work toward that end,” the group said.

Dominion said it is interested in promoting candidates who support “common sense public policy that benefits our customers.”

“It’s worth noting that our critics donate millions more than we do,” the company said in a statement, pointing to the $7.5 million that Bills has poured into Clean Virginia Fund since last spring. “That’s nearly twice as much as our company and more than any other individual, company or organization in Virginia.”

The long-term goal also appears to be to get people into the General Assembly who will fight for their interests on climate and energy issues, political analysts say.

Dominion has advocated with support from Democratic leaders for changes in energy policy that would be carried out by utilities. Clean Virginia opposes that idea, saying utilities in the state have been allowed to create a monopoly that has been harmful to the environment while driving up consumer costs.

Several candidates — regardless of which entity contributed to their campaigns — sought to minimize those large contributions while emphasizing the smaller, individual donations they’ve received.

“With their support in these final days, it will allow me to … remind people of what’s at stake in this election,” Aird said, about the 1,941 donations of $100 or less she received. Morrissey’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Some Dominion-backed candidates were resentful of their opponents’ Clean Virginia Fund money.

“I would have been happy to have been showered with the amount of money she’s gotten from Clean Virginia,” Barker said about Pekarsky. “We have to work harder than she does because we’re running a broad campaign that has had a comprehensive discussion of the issues.”

Pekarsky defended the support, saying in a statement: “I’m committed to funding my campaign without taking donations from publicly-regulated utilities, unlike my opponent, so that I am free to side with the public interest.”

Clean Virginia has shown that it intends to be a major player in state politics with influence comparable to Dominion’s, said Holsworth, noting that the group has helped candidates gain recognition.

“I mean, Heidi Drauschak has just gotten an absolute ton of money from Clean Virginia,” Holsworth said, noting that she outraised Marsden 4-to-1 for the period. Drauschak also received tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of in-kind contributions from Clean Virginia and organizations it funds, such as the CASA in Action immigrant advocacy group.

“This campaign — and others like it — is changing the conversation in the Commonwealth and bringing us one step closer to a truly representative government,” Drauschak, who has pledged to push for campaign finance changes, said in a statement, accusing Marsden of being too dependent on corporate money.

About half of the 81 donations Marsden received during the period came from people who contributed $100 or less, according to VPAP.

Marsden’s campaign called Clean Virginia Fund “a corporate political fund.”

“Sen. Marsden’s allegiance has always been to the constituents, and he will continue to be guided by the best interests of the residents of the 35th Senate District of Virginia,” the campaign said in a statement, adding that Marsden has pushed for campaign finance changes that, among other things, would cap contribution amounts.

Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.

