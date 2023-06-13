So near summer, Tuesday seemed a symbol of spring splendor

The forces of physics determine our weather, but Tuesday seemed so splendid as to make us suspect that we ourselves must have done something right to be rewarded by such a day, and by such springlike weeks before it.
Flat or fleecy, the clouds spoke of no storms. Instead they seemed to ask attention to their ever-evolving shapes. Long-jawed crocodiles morphed into flat-muzzled mammals as the clouds slowly paraded in the mid-June sun.
Tuesday’s high in Washington reached 83 degrees, two below average for the date. Without need to invoke humidity, it seemed that a poll might have shown the thermal choice to be 83.
And in a single day, Tuesday seemed to exemplify the seemingly endless availability and brilliant persistence of midsummer daylight. The hours went on and on; 8 p.m. arrived, and night still seemed far, far off.