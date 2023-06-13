The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

So near summer, Tuesday seemed a symbol of spring splendor

It was bright, warm and dry in mid-June Washington

By
June 13, 2023 at 11:35 p.m. EDT
1 min

The forces of physics determine our weather, but Tuesday seemed so splendid as to make us suspect that we ourselves must have done something right to be rewarded by such a day, and by such springlike weeks before it.

Tuesday in Washington was sunny, warm and dry, with soft breezes and warm-day clouds stretching above us. It seemed to blend the best of spring and summer.

Flat or fleecy, the clouds spoke of no storms. Instead they seemed to ask attention to their ever-evolving shapes. Long-jawed crocodiles morphed into flat-muzzled mammals as the clouds slowly paraded in the mid-June sun.

Tuesday’s high in Washington reached 83 degrees, two below average for the date. Without need to invoke humidity, it seemed that a poll might have shown the thermal choice to be 83.

And in a single day, Tuesday seemed to exemplify the seemingly endless availability and brilliant persistence of midsummer daylight. The hours went on and on; 8 p.m. arrived, and night still seemed far, far off.

