Alsobrooks targets youth program money in first-ever budget veto

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) has issued her first budget veto in nearly five years, clawing back $250,000 from a $5.4 billion spending plan that a County Council member had shifted to a program aimed at reducing recidivism for young people. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The decision interrupted plans that records show her administration had already begun making to facilitate funding for the Emerging Adults Program, a fledgling reentry effort overseen by the county prosecutor’s office and championed by council member Edward Burroughs III (D-District 8) — who cited the murder of a younger cousin in March and the suspects’ age as an impetus for seeking the funds.

“Working collaboratively with the Council, I believe that we ultimately provided a budget that ensures we are still making people-centered investments that meet the immediate needs of residents while positioning the County for long-term success,” Alsobrooks wrote of her decision in a letter to the council chair, casting the choice as necessary to preserving the county’s fiscal health as state education mandates have increased and county revenue projections have declined.

Her argument was roundly rejected by critics, who noted the veto has arrived as crime remains top of mind for county residents who are bracing for a seasonal uptick in violence and as Alsobrooks touts her record on crime reduction on the campaign trail for U.S. Senate.

While a spokesperson for Alsobrooks noted her spending plan includes programs for youths and for reentry, her decision landed with a thud among a faction of council members who are ideologically further to the left of the county executive and who ended the budget process frustrated that Prince George’s had not found a way to invest more in its residents who have the least.

“I think the veto made a clear point: that politics matter more than people at the end of the day,” said council member Krystal Oriadha (D-District 7). “$250,000 would not have broke the budget. … I think it’s about who made the amendment.”

Burroughs has been a vocal member of every body to which he has been elected and occasionally has clashed with Alsobrooks. While he was enthusiastic when she initially took office, their relationship eroded after she replaced him as vice chair of the county school board, telling The Washington Post at the time that she was not pleased with how Burroughs conducted himself and that it was her right to change the board’s course.

Burroughs frequently champions progressive issues — in this case, a very personal one. One of the suspects in his 23-year-old cousin’s death was on probation after previous convictions in two gun-related cases, Burroughs said.

“We cannot afford not to invest in returning citizens, in particular young returning citizens,” Burroughs said in an interview, “because when a returning citizen leaves prison and comes back to communities and commits more crimes, that equates to more victims.”

A supermajority of the 11-member council can override a veto from the county executive, but the body did not exercise this option.

In response to questions about the veto, Alsobrooks’s deputy communications director, Anthony McAuliffe, pointed out that the spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 includes $2.5 million for the Summer Youth Enrichment program, which provides summer work for 14-to-22-year-olds, and $1 million for Hope in Action, a violence prevention effort. The county also received $500,000 from the state this year to create a new employment incentive program for people exiting incarceration through Employ Prince George’s, a nonprofit focused on community and workforce development programming.

Burroughs had recommended taking money from a county benefits pot to pay for the Emerging Adults Program, a shift that Alsobrooks said would have negative long-term effects on the county’s ability to deliver on its financial commitments.

The line item — Other Post Employment Benefits (OPEB) — must be fully funded, Alsobrooks wrote to Council Chair Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1). “Otherwise, it appears that the County is not planning to fully pay the estimated current costs for its retired employees,” she wrote.

Alsobrooks’s explanations outlined in the letter are specious, in the opinion of Burroughs, who said the $250,000 he had sought represents 0.005 percent of the county’s overall budget.

When Burroughs introduced the amendment last month, it was voted against by Calvin S. Hawkins II (D-At Large), Ingrid S. Watson (D-District 4) and Sydney J. Harrison (D-District 9), with Wanika Fisher (D-District 2) abstaining. Watson alleged that details about the amendment were only shared moments before its announcement. Sakinda Skinner, the county executive’s liaison, also objected, citing the timing.

Alsobrooks’s administration had not seen the amendment, made after the budget had been agreed upon, said McAuliffe, who noted the plan funds other council wish-list items and boosts the state’s attorney’s office budget by more than 10 percent to help with staffing and workload.

“We have 62 percent [of the budget] mandated by law that has to go to the school system and then another 20 percent funding public safety,” he said. “If you have a dollar, we’re already talking about 18 cents left over that we have to fund the rest of the government.”

The decision remains baffling to Burroughs, because the Prince George’s state’s attorney’s office had already started meeting with nonprofits about the program.

Emails obtained by The Post show a budget analyst from the county executive’s management and budget staff reaching out to the state’s attorney office on May 30, instructing it how to categorize the $250,000 for fiscal year 2024.

That analyst was doing what she thought the budget would entail, as there had never before been a last-minute amendment during Alsobrooks’s time in office, nor had that person been privy to any conversations about a veto, McAuliffe said.

The Emerging Adults Program will go on, said Denise Douglas, a communications specialist with the state’s attorney’s office, She noted that the program has had two successful pilot classes with 10 graduates, with no reoffenders. The state’s attorney’s office will seek funding at the state level to expand the program and to reach out to federal partners, Douglas said.

The initiative — whose participants are recommended by prison officials or the prosecutor’s office — currently provides small grants to nonprofits with which it partners from the agency’s operating expenses, she said.

Jason Tisdale, founder and chief executive of Listening Is Key, is one of those nonprofit partners. He was heartened to hear about additional funding and then dismayed when he learned the money would no longer be available.

“Funding is always an issue when you’re dealing with second-chance offenders and rehabilitation,” he said, adding that more funding would have helped the nonprofit reach more second-chance offenders. “What we’re trying to do is break the cycle, and breaking the cycle is very challenging when you don’t have the actual funding to support the program.”

Nicole Asbury contributed to this report.

