A lot of numbers have to be crunched for your GPS to work. Punch an address into your smartphone and computers start whirring away effortlessly. The spinning of all those zeros and ones would probably delight the namesakes of the streets in a Warrenton neighborhood. The neighborhood is Vint Hill, built on the site of a former military installation: Vint Hill Farms Station.

During World War II, the Army’s Signals Intelligence Service trained cryptographers there. By the 1970s, secret intelligence and electronic warfare work was being done at Vint Hill.

After the Cold War ended, the base was among the many closed and repurposed. Which brings us to our continuing journey through some of the interesting street names of the Washington area. When Vint Hill was decommissioned, the developers named the new residential streets after historic computer pioneers.

“Only the most senior computer scientists today would recognize them, I suspect,” wrote Paul Ceruzzi, author of “A History of Modern Computing.”

Most of us might recognize one: Cray Drive, named after Seymour Cray, who became synonymous with the supercomputer. Other pioneers honored with streets include Maurice Wilkes, Nicholas Wirth, Howard Aiken, Leslie Comrie and Adam Osborne.

Then there’s Eckert Drive. Mused Paul: “Was this street named after J. Presper Eckert, the co-inventor of the ENIAC computer, or Wallace Eckert, the IBM scientist who designed the Naval Ordnance supercomputer? Maybe both.”

There’s also a Mauchley Court in Vint Hill. Paul suspects it should be Mauchly Court, after physicist John Mauchly, who designed ENIAC with Eckert.

Would spell check have caught “Mauchley”? Probably not, since it isn’t so good with proper names. And maybe it wouldn’t have helped in Springfield’s Daventry neighborhood, either. That’s where Charlotte Tragakis lives.

“All the streets are named for wildflowers,” Charlotte wrote. “We have such beautiful names as Belleflower, Lobelia, Spring Beauty, Shooting Star, Painted Daisy and many more. That was all well and good, but one of the names was a mystery. ”

That street is Camus Place.

Wrote Charlotte: “Many people called it Ca-moo, thinking it was named for the French existentialist thinker. It is actually pronounced Cam-muss.”

Charlotte was curious, so she checked with the people who built the neighborhood. They told her the street was supposed to be Camas, after a type of hyacinth. That’s what was written on the original plat.

“However,” Charlotte said, “the writing for the second letter A in CAMAS was handwritten in lowercase and the lowercase A looked like a U because it was not connected at the top!”

Keith Brooks lives in Derwood Station in Rockville. The streets in his development are named for cities or counties in Iowa: Oskaloosa, Indianola, Grinell, Algona, Buena Vista, Titonka, Anamosa, Mahaska, Monona, Wapello, Bettendorf, Dubuque.

Wrote Keith: “Not sure how that developed, but I assume the builder was probably from Iowa.”

Or maybe he thought, “If I build it, they will come — and purchase homes.”

I’ve been to Iowa a few times. Lovely place, though I found the corn oppressive. All those streets in Keith’s neighborhood did make me wonder whether that Midwestern state repaid the honor in any way. Keith said that there is a Rockville Road in Worthington, Iowa.

Janet E. Brady lives in Ellicott City. Her maternal grandfather was Goodman Kay, who went from being a coal merchant and grocer to a developer who built communities in suburban Maryland, along with his sons Max and Harry Kay.

The family name is memorialized with Kaywood Place and Kaywood Drive in Mount Rainier, where you’ll find the Kaywood Gardens apartments. There’s also a Kay Court in Laurel, near another Kay-built apartment complex.

Bill McGeehan lives in the Vantage community in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. People sometimes laugh when he gives them his address: Flintstone Road.

That street isn’t alone in having a Fred and Barney connection. There’s also a Bedrock Road. Other street names evoke a similarly stony pedigree: Rock Creek Road, Hard Rock Road, Whetstone Road, Rolling Stone Way and Moon Rock Court.

“I suppose ‘The Flintstones’ will be shown in reruns in perpetuity so the laughs will continue,” Bill wrote.

While the Vantage street names took inspiration from “The Flintstones,” those in nearby Hybla Valley/Groveton are more redolent of “The Jetsons.” They’re named after aviation companies and aircraft. There’s Lockheed Boulevard, Fairchild Drive, Grumman Place, Northrop Road, Piper Lane and Beechcraft Drive.

Wrote Bill: “It’s not a coincidence that the nearby Beacon Mall on Richmond Highway used to be an airfield.”

