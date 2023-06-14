After 66 years, a treasured store in Middleburg will shut its doors

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yes, sisters Page Allen and Betsy Allen Davis told them, it was true. After 66 years, the family-owned retailer that sold almost anything you could think of, the "Macy's of Middleburg" as one customer put it, indeed was closing.

“This news hurts my heart. Your store will be so missed,” one Facebook commenter wrote. “It won’t be the same here without y’all,” another offered. And a post echoing the feelings of many loyal customers began: “Noooooooo. You are the last store that sells what’s left of what is right in the world.”

Since their mother Nancy Lee Allen opened the business in 1956, the shop has been a mainstay on the main street in this posh hunt country hamlet 50 miles west of Washington. What she wanted, her daughters said, was a store that brought joy to her customers. The name was a clue to her goal.

For the sisters, the responses online and in the store to the closing announcement have been overwhelming.

“It just really tugged at our heartstrings because we feel like it accomplished what our mother set out to do, which was to be a big part of the town, to bring people what they wanted with good quality and reasonable prices,” Betsy Allen Davis said in an interview in their back office lair on the second floor of the 9,000-square-foot emporium.

“And a fun place to shop!” Page Davis interjected, and both women laughed.

Famous people have shopped at the store, the sisters said, including actor Robert Duvall, who lives nearby, and Elizabeth Taylor when she was married to former senator John Warner. Jackie Kennedy was also a regular when she was first lady and spent time at the Kennedy family estate outside of Middleburg.

Betsy and Page’s father, Howard Allen, was an accomplished photographer who became friends with Jackie Kennedy and often photographed her and her children, Caroline and John. A book of his photographs of the Kennedys, “Unforgotten Times: Jackie Kennedy’s Happy Days in the Virginia Hunt Country,” has long been a popular seller in the shop.

But it wasn’t famous patrons or highbrow customers who made the store what it became. Its middlebrow aesthetic suited Middleburg just fine. And whether customers were looking for candles or candy, toy trains or towels, ramekins or rain boots, the Fun Shop either had it or would order it for you.

Visiting the Fun Shop is a little like walking through a fabulous rabbit warren. Each room, nine in all on two stories in three connected buildings, offers something different: kitchen ware, holiday decorations, men’s and women’s clothing, perfume, stationery, cocktail glasses, party supplies and, all-important for generations of Middleburg children, a dazzling array of toys, puzzles and games.

For last-minute gift shoppers, it was unbeatable.

“It’s a local institution because it had something for everyone. They even had doilies and no place has doilies anymore!” said Anna Dees, 85, who first started shopping there in the mid-1960s and visited it on a recent weekday afternoon. “And there is nothing in the world like the personal service here.”

Dees said the store was a place where you would always run into someone you knew. In a town of about 700 people, that’s not hard to do. “We’ve loved it for all these years,” she said. “But, of course, so many things change.”

So many things do change, of course. That was part of what made the Fun Shop special. In a world where nothing seems to stay the same for long, a family store that spanned generations offered reassurance the past wasn’t fleeting too fast. And Middleburg, established in 1787 as a midway point between Alexandria and Winchester, is a town that embraces its past.

The oldest building in town, the Red Fox Inn and Tavern, dates back to 1728. Historic markers are on every other corner, and the center of town is on the National Register of Historic Places. Only the Tack Box, supplier of saddles, reins and other equestrian accoutrement to Middleburg’s horsy set, has operated here longer as a family-owned retailer than the Fun Shop. So its closing is a big blow to the area, particularly its longtime residents.

“One of the things I’ve always loved about the Fun Shop as an adult is every time I go in there it is something like a time machine and I feel like I’m 9 years old again,” said Trowbridge “Bridge” Littleton, 49, a seventh-generation Middleburg resident who now serves as the town’s mayor.

Littleton grew up next door to the Allen home and Page and Betsy babysat him when he was a child. When the store closes, he said, an era of the town will come to an end.

“I think it is going to be incredibly hard for people in the community because not only is this a place we’ve always frequented, but everybody knows and loves Betsy and Page and their parents,” Littleton said. “I mean it really was like shopping in your mom’s store. ... They are family.”

Catherine Bowman, the store’s assistant manager whom everyone knows as Scooby, has worked at the Fun Shop for 17 years. She’s not looking forward to the closing. “It’s going to be a lot of tears, like somebody in the family died,” Bowman said as she rang up a customer. “I just really enjoy my job and everything I do here.”

It wasn’t that business was bad that prompted the sale, the sisters said. Far from it. Last year was the Fun Shop’s best on record. But Page, 72, who owns and runs a farm, and Betsy, 70, who served as Middleburg’s mayor for 12 years, were finally ready to retire and do everything they hadn’t been able to do when running the store. Before their parents passed away a few years ago, Page and Betsy said that they told them not to worry about keeping the shop going and to sell it while they still had time to enjoy their retirement.

The sisters initially hoped someone might be able to purchase the business and continue operating it as the Fun Shop. But that didn’t pan out and they eventually sold it to buyers who plan to turn into a steak restaurant.

“Dad would love a steakhouse,” Page said, laughing.

The sisters have spent most of their lives working in the store, and all of their children have worked there, too. They were busy recently prepping it for its last weeks and a final sale.

As she walked through the store’s front room, Page stopped every few feet to rearrange items, wipe dust off a book jacket, straighten a picture frame. Old habits die-hard.

“It’s been a good run,” Page said, “but it’s time for us to hang up our spurs.”

The hardest part, Betsy said, will be on the store’s last day, July 8, when they flick off the lights, turn the key in the lock for the final time and say goodbye to Fun in Middleburg.

“It’s really now that we’re seeing and realizing we have had an impact and we’ve made a difference,” Betsy said. “My mother would just be thrilled because that was her goal. Her goal was to please people.”

