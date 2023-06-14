Suitland man killed Tuesday in Prince George’s County

(iStock)Listen0 minGift ArticleShareA 27-year-old Suitland man was killed Tuesday afternoon. Prince George’s County police identified the victim as Keith Daniel Bennett.Police responded to a call at 12:35 p.m. for a shooting in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road. Bennett was outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightThe investigation is ongoing.Gift this articleGift ArticleLoading...