Local Crime & Public Safety

Suitland man killed Tuesday in Prince George’s County

By
June 14, 2023 at 5:39 p.m. EDT
A 27-year-old Suitland man was killed Tuesday afternoon. Prince George’s County police identified the victim as Keith Daniel Bennett.

Police responded to a call at 12:35 p.m. for a shooting in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road. Bennett was outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

