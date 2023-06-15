Amazon HQ2 opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Virginia offices

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

After a national bidding war that prompted cities to offer billions in tax dollars and years of planning and construction that promised to transform a Northern Virginia neighborhood, Amazon officials opened their second headquarters Thursday much as they had announced the company’s new home. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Company executives and politicians got up onstage inside a cavernous space in Arlington to extol the economic virtues that would come from the tech giant planting roots in their community.

The last time these officials had given speeches four years ago, announcing the company’s plans to move to this site just outside D.C., it was in an empty warehouse in the Crystal City neighborhood.

But on Thursday, they addressed a crowd from inside “Merlin” — one of the carbon-free, glass-paneled towers the company has since erected in its place, complete with a trailer offering free bananas and a wall with framed pictures of employees’ dogs.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, and the newspaper’s interim CEO, Patty Stonesifer, serves on Amazon’s board.)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who at the time of the launch in 2019 was still a private-equity executive, praised the tech company for an infusion of jobs, capital and energy that he said shows off Virginia’s business-friendly climate and that would further boost the region’s tech industry.

“This journey began with what I think was a very smart decision by Amazon to put their second headquarters here, a two and a half billion dollar investment right here in Virginia,” he said. “I don’t want to create any intracompany tension, but I wonder if this should be renamed HQ1?”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the formal opening of the first phase of Amazon’s campus, where it has projected to bring 25,000 highly-paid tech workers into a site it has called Metropolitan Park, or “Met Park” for short.

None of the speakers mentioned the company’s stalled plans to erect a second set of offices and a futuristic glass Helix up the street at a second phase, known as “PenPlace.” (That site is now a mix of dirt, gravel and shrubbery hidden by fences.)

Instead, Youngkin — who in his speech talked about promises being made and promises being kept — had another question to ask of the corporate executives before him: “Do you have to be an employee of Amazon in order to put your dog on the dog wall?”

The pictorial display of hounds and puppies is one of the many quirky, forward-thinking — and to some, perplexing — office touches that the company has brought to the East Coast, which it showed off on a tour for politicians and news reporters.

Both “Merlin” and a twin building, dubbed “Jasper,” contain “centers of energy” on the lower levels that include open workspaces for employees to have chance meetings. A 2.5-acre public facility and dog park outside includes a life-size sculpture of mushrooms native to Virginia forests.

The campus will formally open to neighbors and residents at a public-facing event on Saturday, which will kick off a weekly farmers’ market at the included within the new Amazon campus.

This week’s events are in some sense the bookend to a highly publicized — and much-criticized — search for a new headquarters starting in 2017 that effectively turned into a beauty pageant for North American cities, as they competed to offer billions in taxpayer subsidies to attract Amazon’s campus and thousands of high-paying tech jobs.

Some urbanists and geographers speculated that the new headquarters might revitalize a decaying Rust Belt community if it had moved there. Others worried that the company was using the process to collect a valuable trove of data from hundreds of municipalities where they might later build warehouses or other facilities.

But in the end, the company split the prize between the most economically successful, expensive metro areas in the United States — New York and D.C. — that put its executives near some of the country’s most influential entities: Wall Street and the federal government, respectively.

While public and political outcry led the company to pull out of its plans for Queens, local and state officials rolled out the welcome mat in Virginia as the company promised to transform a dull neighborhood that had for years been struggling to fill its empty concrete office buildings.

The incentives offered by county and state officials were smaller than those presented by other municipalities: Virginia stands to pay Amazon up to $750 million in public subsidies for the 25,000 workers it has promised to bring to the site, including nearly $153 million that is already on the way.

Arlington, which based its incentives in an expected increase in tax revenue from hotel stays, has yet to pay the company a penny. (In a recent interview with the Washington Business Journal, Amazon executives indicated that they probably would not have come to Virginia had the state offered no incentives at all.)

At the ribbon-cutting, Amazon vice president Brian Huseman recounted that he was part of the small group of Amazon officials tasked with going through more than 200 bids for the new headquarters.

During that highly secretive process, he said in a speech, that group named each finalist after one of their dogs. The code name for Northern Virginia’s bid was “Project Cooper,” after Huseman’s cocker spaniel.

A framed picture of Cooper, he noted, is on the dog wall.

