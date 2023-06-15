The 33 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Community Day at National Museum of African American History and Culture

“Senses of Freedom: The Taste, Sound and Experience of an African American Celebration” is the theme of the day-long celebration on the National Mall. A bonus: Most of the happenings take place outside and do not require advance tickets, which can be a problem at the popular museum. Highlights include tours of the museum’s planting areas, learning about what’s growing there, with a focus on plants that were carried to America from Africa. Other activities include a guided tour focused on the architecture of the museum itself, storytelling and a drop-in drum circle, complete with lessons. Inside, local actor, musician and educator Rex Carnegie presents “The Sounds of Juneteenth” in the Heritage Hall, and visitors can craft Juneteenth-inspired fans and beaded bracelets. Important note: The indoor activities require free reservations, which are available from the museum’s website, with a maximum of two tickets per order. June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. nmaahc.si.edu. Free.

View the Emancipation Proclamation and General Order No. 3 at the National Archives

For three days, the Emancipation Proclamation, which decreed that enslaved people in the Confederate States of America “shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free” as of Jan. 1, 1863, and General Order No. 3, which informed the enslaved of Texas about their freedom in June 1865, will be displayed together at the National Archives. The Emancipation Proclamation is so fragile that it’s on public view for only a few days each year, making this a rare chance to get a look at history. June 17-19. archivesfoundation.org. Free.

Annapolis Juneteenth Parade and Festival

The Annapolis Juneteenth celebrations begin at noon June 17 at the City Dock, before thousands of participants — marching bands, floats, horseback riders, dance troupes and civic groups — make their way past the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial and through downtown to the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. The adjacent Bates Athletic Complex hosts a festival from 1 to 9:15 p.m. with music from hip-hop legend Rakim, R&B vocalist Vivian Green, gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson, go-go band Be’la Dona and other local performers. The festival also includes Watoto, the children’s village, with interactive games and activities, and a marketplace full of vendors. Parking is available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium ($5 per car) with a free shuttle to the festival grounds. The night before the festival, a VIP gala at the Crowne Plaza hotel includes tributes to Annapolis “difference makers” and live music and dancing. June 17. Parade at noon, festival at 1 p.m. theannapolisjuneteenth.org. Free.

‘Juneteenth: Journey to Freedom’ at BlackRock Center for the Arts

Montgomery County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration is a day full of activities for all ages: live music from artists including the Chuck Brown Band and jazz pianist Marcus Johnson; screenings including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “King Richard” and the documentary “Slavery By Another Name”; family-friendly arts and crafts, such as mask making and paint-and-sip classes; dance performances and workshops; and a digital scavenger hunt. June 17 from noon to 10 p.m. blackrockcenter.org. Free.

Home Rule Festival at the Parks at Walter Reed

Co-presented by the foundation and D.C. jazz nonprofit CapitalBop, the two-year-old Home Rule Festival, which spans two weekends and several venues, brings together generations of acts specializing in jazz, go-go and beyond. Coincidentally timed to the weekend before Juneteenth, the festival — which grew out of HR Records owner Charvis Campbell’s work celebrating the legacy of ’70s D.C. label Black Fire Records — is an example of how music, identity and politics are intertwined. Those bonds between artists and community are apparent in the festival’s featured acts. This year’s bill includes influential jazz and soul musicians Doug Carn, returning to the festival and performing with a local band, and Brian Jackson, whose electric piano and flute accompaniments animated the works of Gil Scott-Heron — an artist forever linked to the D.C. community.

'Curating Sound: The Art of Inner Ear' at Lost Origins Gallery

When the legendary Inner Ear Studios — the recording studio used by bands from Fugazi and Rites of Spring to the Dismemberment Plan and Foo Fighters — closed in Arlington in late 2021, owner Don Zientara asked the creative team behind Mount Pleasant’s Lost Origins Gallery to host an exhibition of all the paintings, fliers and other art that had accumulated on Inner Ear’s walls over the years. Saturday’s opening runs from 7 to 10 p.m., and includes a book signing with Antonia Tricarico, the author of the new oral history of the studio, “The Inner Ear of Don Zientara.” On Sunday, a concert in Lamont Plaza, across from the gallery, features live music by Scream, Machetres and Bed Maker from 3 to 6 p.m. Exhibit through Sept. 10. Free.

Brewers Got Your Back festival at Nighthawk Pizza

Twenty breweries from Virginia, Maryland and D.C. are joining forces for this new beer festival in Pentagon City, which is donating all proceeds to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The afternoon promises outdoor games, live music and unlimited sample pours of at least 40 beers. VIP tickets include an extra hour of drinking, a T-shirt, lunch buffet, access to a VIP lounge. 3 to 8 p.m. $60-$90. Children and designated drivers free.

Rosé All Day at Yards Park

If you’re hosting a day dedicated to pink wine in the summer of 2023, you better have some sort of “Barbie” tie-in. The Yards’ annual garden party and celebration of rosé is split into three themed sections: “Preppy,” “Tropical” and “Barbie,” each with its own photo ops, lawn games, flowers and live music. Grab glasses of wine from the six pop-up bars run by Trouble Bird, Shilling Canning Company and other Yards restaurants (although not District Winery), as admission includes two drink tickets. 3 to 7 p.m. $35.

Portside Festival at Alexandria Waterfront Park

After Friday’s ALX Jazz Fest, the Portside Festival takes over Old Town’s Waterfront Park for an afternoon of music, games and family fun. The stage features performances by indie-soul group Oh He Dead, salsa by Hermanos Galvan y Orquesta and blues from the Linwood Taylor Band. Other activities include tours of the tall ship Providence, hands-on chocolate making with Historic Alexandria, lawn games, creating art from recycled items, and a beer and wine garden run by Port City Brewing, with local food trucks. Head to the first block of King Street to browse a market of Alexandria-based vendors, including Made in ALX. 1 to 9 p.m. Free.

Prince and Outkast Mixtape Dance Party at the Black Cat

Back in May 2006, DJ Dredd — one of the D.C.'s foremost party-rockers and the erstwhile host of the Prince-centric Lovesexy night — brought a new idea to the Black Cat’s dance floor: Prince vs. Outkast. “One song by His Royal Badness followed by one track by Big Boi and Andre 3000. Rinse and repeat,” was how The Post described it at the time. Almost two decades later, the fusion of two of pop’s greatest, funkiest artists still guarantees a night of nonstop dancing, especially when Dredd’s gifted hands are on the turntables. 9:30 p.m. $15.

Kehlani at Jiffy Lube Live

Kehlani Parrish has been making R&B songs on the edge of the genre since 2014. It started with two mixtapes that popped — particularly the second one, “You Should Be Here,” released in 2015. Parrish introduced herself as a skilled writer with an affecting voice who isn’t scared to mine the darker, more emotional parts of herself. But she also made a name for herself by possessing an irresistible hit-making touch. Still one of her biggest songs, “The Way,” featuring Chance the Rapper, was an effortless R&B/hip-hop/pop creation. In recent years, Parrish has found her way back to a more traditional R&B sound, including on 2022’s “Blue Water Road.” She’s still illuminating a dimmer side of love with her confidence. On “Altar,” she proclaims, “Keeping you alive and I do it ’cause I want to,” on a bouncy beat. 5 p.m. $47.

Pride Family Day at Glen Echo Park

In its third annual event, Glen Echo Park offers families a day of arts and crafts, free carousel tickets, rainbow desserts and a kid-centered dance party. There are also discounted tickets available to dinosaur-themed Puppet Co. performances at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The playground, picnic areas and art galleries throughout the park are open during Pride Family Day, too. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

Pride Picnic in the Park at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, June 17

Rainbow Families, a support group for LGBTQ+ community members and families, knows June is prime time for a picnic. The organization hosts a park picnic at the Arlington museum featuring crafts, a live DJ and other performances, plus more activities to be announced. Local children’s author Vicki Johnson reads her book “Molly’s Tuxedo,” based on her experiences growing up as queer. Make sure you pack a blanket and your picnic lunch, and keep in mind that while free parking is available at the museum, taking the Metro to Virginia Square is recommended. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

