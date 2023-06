Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Bladensburg Police officers found him with gunshot wounds inside a car while they were out on patrol in the 4200 block of Bladensburg Road at about 11:05 p.m., police said. Givens-Coley was pronounced dead at the scene.